Cole Sprouse Shares How Riverdale Costar Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Influenced His Love Life

Cole Sprouse is not being a jughead when it comes to his relationship.
In fact, the Riverdale alum knows he has found the perfect couple for him and girlfriend Ari Fournier to look up to: his former costar Mark Consuelos and his wife of nearly 28 years, Kelly Ripa.
"I don't think it's a coincidence that Ari and I have gotten so close to you and Mark," Cole explained on the April 2 episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, "because I think you guys represent a kind of masculinity and femininity that we both find so admirable, especially in 2024."
Noting that "those definitions of masculinity and femininity are changing so rapidly," Cole sees Mark and Kelly "as such a testament to the power of that."
While he's taken that to heart in his romance with Ari, whom he went public with in March 2021, it's not the only reason the 31-year-old thinks he and the model work so well together.
"I'm sure you understand this with Mark too," he told Kelly, "because when real compatibility comes into your life, it makes almost everything in the past feel like a lesson or a stepping stone to what you've arrived to now."
Cole—who dated Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart from 2017 to 2020—shared that being with Ari is also the first time he can be "so wholly and completely" himself in a relationship, which he said is "a tremendous testament to her and the way she carries herself."
And as for where he sees their romance going? Although his twin brother Dylan Sprouse married model Barbara Palvin in July, Cole and Ari aren't in a huge rush to the alter.
"Ari, with her eternal gracefulness and elegance has never put any pressure on a situation," he said. "Especially from a public perspective at all. And I love that. So we're taking it one day at a time."
But should they change their mind, Kelly—who noted that Ari is "a keeper"—was quick to share that she and Mark are both ordained ministers and the couple could pick one of them to do the honors. Although if Cole has his way, he would have them both, joking, "I think the way I imagined it was you're on Mark's shoulders, both of you are in one giant trench coat, and you're doing it at the same time would be ideal."
