Cole Sprouse Shares How Riverdale Costar Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Influenced His Love Life

Watch : Cole Sprouse Joins Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos on Family Vacation

Cole Sprouse is not being a jughead when it comes to his relationship.

In fact, the Riverdale alum knows he has found the perfect couple for him and girlfriend Ari Fournier to look up to: his former costar Mark Consuelos and his wife of nearly 28 years, Kelly Ripa.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that Ari and I have gotten so close to you and Mark," Cole explained on the April 2 episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, "because I think you guys represent a kind of masculinity and femininity that we both find so admirable, especially in 2024."

Noting that "those definitions of masculinity and femininity are changing so rapidly," Cole sees Mark and Kelly "as such a testament to the power of that."

While he's taken that to heart in his romance with Ari, whom he went public with in March 2021, it's not the only reason the 31-year-old thinks he and the model work so well together.