Playboy Alum Holly Madison Accuses Crystal Hefner of Copying Her Book

Watch : Holly Madison Admits 'Girls Next Door' Scenes Are "Triggering" to Rewatch

Holly Madison isn't feeling very playful toward Crystal Hefner.

The Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny author called out the wife of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for copying her writing style in her own memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, which was released back in January.

"Anybody who's read my book that came out eight years ago and then read her book," Holly said during a March 26 episode of the podcast LadyGang, "tell me the narrative voice doesn't sound exactly the same. Drives me up a wall."

And while the 44-year-old admitted there would certainly be similarities between her 2015 bestseller and Crystal's work, seeing as they both had tumultuous relationships with Hugh and lived in the Playboy mansion, she said reading her story felt "like reading my own book."

"She weaves fairy tale references in and out just like I did and uses a lot of the same psychological catchphrases, and things like that," Holly continued. "I'm weirded out by it, especially since she had a ghost writer. Like, do your research and don't copy."