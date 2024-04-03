Why Heather Rae El Moussa Says Filming Selling Sunset Was “Very Toxic”

Heather Rae El Moussa is glad this chapter of her life has sunset.
The Selling Sunset alum recently reflected on her six seasons on the Netflix series and suggested that, ultimately, not being asked back for season seven—which began filming shortly after she gave birth to her and Tarek El Moussa's son Tristan in January 2023—was for the best.
"On the show, I was pretty much level-headed the whole time," Heather said on the said on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast April 3. "I was kind of friends with everyone, I kept things pretty chill in my life. But it's very toxic—you're around a bunch of women, everyone wants to be stars on the show, and number one, and they'll kind of do anything."
But while she said the first seasons were fun, things changed as the show grew in popularity. "It just got worse and worse," the 36-year-old said of the onscreen drama. "They started adding more girls, it just became out of control. There'd be days I came home crying from the stress of filming."
Another aspect that was tough on Heather—who is also stepmom to Tarek and his ex Christina Hall's kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8—was the intense film schedule.
"I never knew when I was going to be filming," she explained. "'It was last minute, it took over my life. It was hard to do my real job—real estate. It was hard to do anything else."
She added of her family, "I was away from [Tarek] all the time, I was away from our kids all the time. I'd be gone for like 12 to 14 hours, it was crazy. They just want more and more and more."
E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment but has not yet heard back.
These days, Heather is much happier working alongside Tarek—with whom she tied the knot in 2021—on their HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas, which premiered in 2023. And despite any prior hard feelings of her exit from the show—which Heather described as "frustrating" at the time—she's happy with the way things have ultimately shaken out.
"It was a blessing that I wasn't asked to come back," Heather reflected. "Because I'm so much happier filming my show with Tarek. We're co-producers on our show so we pick the hours."
