Why Heather Rae El Moussa Says Filming Selling Sunset Was “Very Toxic”

Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Filming Selling Sunset "Very Toxic"

Heather Rae El Moussa is glad this chapter of her life has sunset.

The Selling Sunset alum recently reflected on her six seasons on the Netflix series and suggested that, ultimately, not being asked back for season seven—which began filming shortly after she gave birth to her and Tarek El Moussa's son Tristan in January 2023—was for the best.

"On the show, I was pretty much level-headed the whole time," Heather said on the said on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast April 3. "I was kind of friends with everyone, I kept things pretty chill in my life. But it's very toxic—you're around a bunch of women, everyone wants to be stars on the show, and number one, and they'll kind of do anything."

But while she said the first seasons were fun, things changed as the show grew in popularity. "It just got worse and worse," the 36-year-old said of the onscreen drama. "They started adding more girls, it just became out of control. There'd be days I came home crying from the stress of filming."

Another aspect that was tough on Heather—who is also stepmom to Tarek and his ex Christina Hall's kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8—was the intense film schedule.