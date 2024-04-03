Victoria Justice Shares Coachella Essentials and Plans for New Music

E!: Do you have any plans to releasing more music. Are there hints you can give your fans about what we can look forward to?

VJ: Yes, absolutely. My focus is on music right now and I will be releasing new music very soon! As far as musical direction, I feel like I'm always going to stay true lyrically and sonically to what feels authentic to me. I have a song coming out that's very, you know, stripped down with guitar and vibey, and one that's dancier. Sonically, it still sounds like me and under the pop umbrella, but lyrically they're all very honest and true to where I'm at.

E!: Do you have any goals you would like to achieve in your 30s? What are you most looking forward to in the rest of your 30s?

VJ: I would like to put out a full length album, that's a goal of mine. I want to make more movies and do more acting projects that I think are cool and stretch me in different ways. And traveling more, definitely something I want to do! I'm really looking forward to being a mom— which sounds so crazy, and starting my own family eventually.

E!: What makes you smile the most? What's the best piece of advice you've received that has helped inspire you in your journey?

VJ: Friends & family make me smile the most. And also the people who have been supporting me for a long time definitely make me smile, with the love that they've shown me over the years consistently. I wanna make them proud. They mean a lot to me. Music, art, fashion, being in nature, and good food all make me smile. Best advice, I would say is "Stay true to you. Follow your own gut and own intuition."

E!: Last year, you were in your #SentimentalGirlSummer era. What's your vibe/era for this year?

VJ: I mean, I'm in my 30s now! I'm 31, so thirty, flirty and thriving! That's the vibe going forward! Musically, I feel empowered and I'm really coming into my own as a woman and just owning all those things that come with that. Just sharing and being my most authentic self. I think authenticity is the overall "vibe."

