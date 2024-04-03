Victoria Justice Shares Coachella Essentials and Plans for New Music

We interviewed Victoria Justice because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Victoria is a paid spokesperson for International Delight. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The key to making the most of Coachella is preparation. Not sure where to get started? Victoria Justice is here to help. From her go-to beauty must-haves she's been using for years to her ultimate self-care essentials for those moments of relaxation amidst the excitement, Victoria has you covered.
In an exclusive E! interview, Victoria opens up about releasing new music, navigating her 30s, and teaming up with International Delight. Victoria's insights are just what you need for Coachella and beyond.
E!: You always stun at coachella. What are your tips for creating the perfect, unique festival look?
VJ: I would say for Coachella, anything goes. The brightest, craziest colors, patterns and prints, anything you want to do. Just go for it and have fun with it. It's also so important to wear shoes that you're comfortable in because of all the walking!
E!: What are you looking forward to from Coachella 2024?
VJ: This year at Coachella, my go-to spot to beat the heat and find shade will be at the International Delight Cold Foam House. I'm so excited to partner with International Delight this year. They're bringing an immersive multisensory flavor experience to festival grounds.
Victoria Justice's Essentials to Beat the Heat
Revision Skincare Intellishade Original Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45
"Sunscreen is the best way to beat the heat! I use sunscreen every morning. I use the Intellishade original with SPF 45 sunscreen, it's a little dewier. I pretty much never leave the house without it!"
PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues
"Blotting sheets are also a personal go-to of mine."
These blotting sheets have 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in several colors.
Giverare Handy Mini Mister
"Sometimes I'll even use a face mister to help cool down."
This mister comes in 3 colors.
Burt's Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm
"Lip balm since it's really dry out there. I really like the Burt's Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm."
Victoria's go-to lip balm has 104,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Victoria Justice's Beauty Must-Haves
LOreal Telescopic Original Washable Mascara
"My favorite beauty product under $25 is the L'oreal Telescopic Mascara. I love it!"
Victoria's go-to mascara has 47,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
"I always like my skin to shine through and to not be covered up with too much foundation, so I'll start with a decent amount of a good moisturizer before going in with foundation on top. My favorite moisturizer is the Belif Moisturizing Bomb."
Cle de Peau Beaute Concealer SPF 27
"My concealer is the Cle de Peau Beaute concealer, I use the shade ochre."
Dior Diorshow Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil
"My favorite brow pencil is from Dior. It's the Diorshow Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil in the shade universal brown."
Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint
"Sometimes using powder blush can look heavy, but you can just dab this on your cheeks and it looks really natural. It looks like you're glowing from within and feels like nothing is really sitting on your face."
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
"My favorite lipstick is the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Rose Velvet. It's like a nice natural color."
Victoria's lipstick has 46,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It is a celebrity favorite, which has been recommended by Madelyn Cline, Ashley Graham, and Gwen Stefani.
Victoria Justice's Self-Care Must-Haves
Pure Aroma Essential Oils Kit
"I really love using essential oils. Whether it's a nice citrus scent or a calming lavender, they can be really good for when you're stressed out."
This essential oils set has 60,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ebanel 10 Pack Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks
"I'm also a skincare freak! I love skin care products. Lots of face masks, hydrating masks, lotions, just really taking care of the outer and making sure you feel good in that way is a great form of self-care."
Jennifer Lopez recommended these hydrating sheet masks. They have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hempz Original Body & Face Moisturizer
"I really love Hempz lotion." Victoria's go-to has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Do you have any plans to releasing more music. Are there hints you can give your fans about what we can look forward to?
VJ: Yes, absolutely. My focus is on music right now and I will be releasing new music very soon! As far as musical direction, I feel like I'm always going to stay true lyrically and sonically to what feels authentic to me. I have a song coming out that's very, you know, stripped down with guitar and vibey, and one that's dancier. Sonically, it still sounds like me and under the pop umbrella, but lyrically they're all very honest and true to where I'm at.
E!: Do you have any goals you would like to achieve in your 30s? What are you most looking forward to in the rest of your 30s?
VJ: I would like to put out a full length album, that's a goal of mine. I want to make more movies and do more acting projects that I think are cool and stretch me in different ways. And traveling more, definitely something I want to do! I'm really looking forward to being a mom— which sounds so crazy, and starting my own family eventually.
E!: What makes you smile the most? What's the best piece of advice you've received that has helped inspire you in your journey?
VJ: Friends & family make me smile the most. And also the people who have been supporting me for a long time definitely make me smile, with the love that they've shown me over the years consistently. I wanna make them proud. They mean a lot to me. Music, art, fashion, being in nature, and good food all make me smile. Best advice, I would say is "Stay true to you. Follow your own gut and own intuition."
E!: Last year, you were in your #SentimentalGirlSummer era. What's your vibe/era for this year?
VJ: I mean, I'm in my 30s now! I'm 31, so thirty, flirty and thriving! That's the vibe going forward! Musically, I feel empowered and I'm really coming into my own as a woman and just owning all those things that come with that. Just sharing and being my most authentic self. I think authenticity is the overall "vibe."
