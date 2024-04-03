Lena Dunham Reveals She’s Related to Larry David

Watch : Lena Dunham on the Legacy of "Girls"

Lena Dunham might be the voice of her generation—or a generation—but this news made her speechless.

After all, the Girls creator found out that she is distantly related to Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David.

"No! My husband's gonna freak out," Lena—who is married to musician Luis Felber—said during the April 2 episode of PBS's Finding Your Roots. "This is the hottest information I could have gotten."

The ancestry show's host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., explained that the 37-year-old shares at least one common ancestor on her mother's side with the 76-year-old, as shown by their "multiple long identical segments of DNA."

"I could not have turned the page and been more delighted," Lena gushed. "This is incredible. You saved the best for last."

And fans of the television creators won't be surprised by their distant relativity. After all, Lena scored several Golden Globe nominations—and one win—as well as eight Emmys nominations for her work writing, directing, and starring in Girls.