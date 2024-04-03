Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Kids Harlow and Sparrow Make Red Carpet Debut

Watch : ‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ Gets a Reboot: Watch the Teaser!

Nicole Richie is all about the simple family life.

The 42-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead on April 2 with her husband Joel Madden and their daughter Harlow Madden, 16, and son Sparrow Madden, 14.

Nicole wore a black Schiaparelli dress to the screening of the film—a remake of the 1991 original starring Christina Applegate—and the Good Charlotte rocker and their children sported coordinating ensembles.

They weren't her only loved ones showing their support, either. Nicole's mom Brenda Harvey Richie, her dad Lionel Richie, and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi also attended the premiere. In addition, the fashion designer's sister Sofia Richie—who is expecting a baby with husband Elliot Grainge—posted a picture of the movie screen on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "@nicolerichie so excited!!!!"

While Harlow and Sparrow—whose aunt and uncle also include Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden—have attended public events with their parents before, this seemed to be their red carpet debut.