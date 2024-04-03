Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Kids Harlow and Sparrow Make Red Carpet Debut

Nicole Richie attended the premiere for her movie Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead with her husband, Good Charlotte's Joel Madden, and their kids Harlow and Sparrow. See the family photo.

Watch: ‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ Gets a Reboot: Watch the Teaser!

Nicole Richie is all about the simple family life.

The 42-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead on April 2 with her husband Joel Madden and their daughter Harlow Madden, 16, and son Sparrow Madden, 14.

Nicole wore a black Schiaparelli dress to the screening of the film—a remake of the 1991 original starring Christina Applegate—and the Good Charlotte rocker and their children sported coordinating ensembles.

They weren't her only loved ones showing their support, either. Nicole's mom Brenda Harvey Richie, her dad Lionel Richie, and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi also attended the premiere. In addition, the fashion designer's sister Sofia Richie—who is expecting a baby with husband Elliot Grainge—posted a picture of the movie screen on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "@nicolerichie so excited!!!!"

While Harlow and Sparrow—whose aunt and uncle also include Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden—have attended public events with their parents before, this seemed to be their red carpet debut.

photos
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden's Double Date With Nicole Richie & Joel Madden

And though Nicole and Joel are protective of their kids' privacy, they've given fans glimpses into their family's world on social media and in interviews.

"We got lucky with our kids. They're easy," the musician, 45, said on a November episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "I always tell my kids you make it so easy to be a dad. They're just good kids. They really are. They're great, and I think they're like they're mom."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Of course, Nicole and Joel—who wed in 2010—have offered peeks inside their own relationship, too. To see photos of the couple's romance from over the years, keep reading.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Good Date Night

The 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party was the ideal occasion to dress to the nines.

Instagram

Tennis Pros

The couple that plays together, stays together. Couples bonding is the perfect secret to a long lasting relationship.

Instagram

Nothing But Support

Nicole showed a little of her shy side while hiding behind her man during a simple date night. 

Instagram

Pretty in Purple

Joel posted this throwback photo on his Instagram, showcasing the couple in all of their early 00's glory. 

Instagram

Sun Day Fun Day

Nicole and Joel basked in the sun during a beach day.

Instagram

Rock the Vote

The parents of 2 showed off their "I Voted" stickers after performing their civic duty.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records

Feeling Catty

Nicole and Joel took a moment for a photo at a party in 2017.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Love Fur You

The Simple Life star and musician smiled at each other at the G'Day Los Angeles Gala in January 2016.

Instagram

An Early Selfie

The happy couple smiled for a sweet selfie that Richie snapped when they were 27 and 25.

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for LACMA

A Night Out

The couple dressed to the nines in 2013.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Staying Cool

Nicole and Joel showed some PDA on a warm day in 2013.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

White Hot

The Good Charlotte singer donned an all-black suit while she opted for a white outfit at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party in 2011. Nicole's large engagement ring was on full display, too.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Best in Show

Nicole and Joel stopped and posed on the red carpet at the 2010 Oscars.

James Devaney/WireImage

Slam Dunk for Love

The two of them snuggled up at a New York Knicks basketball game in 2010.

