Get $44 Off Bio Ionic Curling Irons, 56% Off Barefoot Cardigans, 50% Off DreamCloud Mattresses & More

In the midst of the week's hustle and bustle, there's no better time to treat yourself to a little shopping spree. Today, I've combed through a vast array of discounts to bring you the most enticing deals on beauty, fashion, and home finds.
Whether you're in need of a self-care pick-me-up or simply want to add a touch of elegance to your surroundings, these savings will make indulging in the finer things in life all the more delightful. Here's your rundown of today's best deals, where every click brings you one step closer to finding that perfect treat for yourself.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Madewell: Use the code FORYOU to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
- DisneyStore: Get 40% off Disney t-shirts, tops, and sleepwear.
- Yankee Candle: Score 3 mini Yankee Candles for just $12.
- Walmart: Shop major deals on premium beauty from Dyson, Laneige, Bio Ionic, and more top brands at Walmart.
- Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron
Achieve effortless curls and waves with the Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron. Featuring a 1.25-inch barrel, this curling iron is perfect for creating versatile styles with ease. Its advanced technology ensures even heat distribution, reducing damage and frizz for smooth, long-lasting results.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Use the promo code MARYJANE to get 50% off Beachwaver hair tools and styling products.
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Jumbo Face Cleanser, get one free.
ghd: Save 30% on ghd hair tools.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
T3: Save 75% on T3 hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and more.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
Urban Decay: Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Boucle Welt Pocket Cardigan
Wrap yourself in unparalleled comfort and luxury with a Barefoot Dreams cardigan. Its plush fabric and relaxed fit provide the perfect combination of coziness and style, making it ideal for lounging at home or layering over your favorite outfits. Sizes range from XS-3X. Choose from 4 colors.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
ASOS: Get an EXTRA 20% off ASOS styles that are already 60% off.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 40% on Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Shop 25% off deals from the Bare Necessities Spring Flash Sale.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Boohoo: Take 50% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
DisneyStore: Get 40% off Disney t-shirts, tops, and sleepwear.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Don't miss these 60% off deals from Gap.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleepwear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Nab an EXTRA 25% off J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get 60% off J.Crew clearance styles.
Kate Spade: Shop 40% off markdowns from Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Madewell: Use the code FORYOU to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
Marshalls: Shop major deals on spring fashion from Marshalls.
Mejuri: Score 15% off all diamond jewelry from Mejuri.
Michael Kors: Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Take an EXTRA 50% off clearance boots, sweaters, and coats from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Take up to 70% off Old Navy clearance styles.
Swimsuits For All: Get 50% off one-piece swimwear from Swimsuits For All.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts from TJ Maxx.
Windsor: Score up to 55% off spring fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
DreamCloud Mattress
Experience the epitome of comfort and luxury with the DreamCloud mattress. Crafted with premium materials and innovative technology, this mattress offers unparalleled support and plushness for a restful night's sleep. Its multiple layers of memory foam and pocketed coils provide targeted pressure relief and optimal spinal alignment, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
More Home Deals
Avocado Mattress: Save 15% on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Casper: Save 25% during the Casper Spring Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Hurom: Get $100 off Hurom slow juicers.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Sur La Table: Save 20% on Breville ovens.
Wayfair: Score big-time deals on furniture and more from Wayfair.
Yankee Candle: Get 3 mini Yankee Candles for just $12.
What are the best deals happening today?
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
