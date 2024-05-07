Why Rihanna, Jared Leto, Billy Porter, Ben Affleck and More Stars Skipped the 2024 Met Gala

Rihanna, Jared Leto, Billy Porter and Ben Affleck missed the 2024 Met Gala on May 6. Find out why these celebrities skipped the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Fans can only imagine what wild prop Jared Leto would have brought to the 2024 Met Gala

The Dallas Buyers Club actor—who has brought his own severed head and rocked a giant cat costume at Met Galas past—was noticeably absent from the May 6 event, as were stars like Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

So, why did Leto miss out on the "Garden of Time"-themed bash? As he told E! News in April, he's "back on the road" touring with his rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. "It's been five years," shared the Oscar winner, who is prepping for his May 9 show in Krakow, Poland, as part of the Seasons World Tour.

But Leto wasn't the only celeb who was missing from steps of the Met. Also MIA from the party, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was Billy Porter, who told E! News in April, "I can't do everything. Daddy's tired."

Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

The Pose star has been staying out of the spotlight as he continues to mourn the death of his mom Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford in February. "I have to take care of myself so I'm doing that," Billy added, "and that means not going to the party sometimes."

As for Rihanna, she was planning to attend but sadly came down with the flu, her rep confirmed to E! News.

Taylor, meanwhile, appears to have been busy on her European tours, with the "Cruel Summer" singer set to light up the stage in Paris during her Eras Tour on May 9. 

Neil Mockford/WireImage

But what the no-shows lacked, the 2024 Met Gala hosts brought in spades, with Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez bringing the house down with stellar ensembles. Still, J.Lo's husband Ben Affleck was not by her side, with his rep telling TMZ he's in Los Angeles filming The Accountant 2.

Read on to see all the stars who did turn up at the glitzy event and made the best dressed list:

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In a 1996 Givenchy gown and wearing an Alexander McQueen hat circa 2007. Styled by Law Roach.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen. Styled by Molly Dickson.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry. Styled by Samantha McMillen.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Karlie Kloss

In custom Swarovski.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier. Styled by Jared Ellner. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela Couture. Styled by Law Roach. Hair by Ursula Stephen.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

In Loewe. Styled by Danielle Goldberg.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Demi Moore

In custom Harris Reed. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu. Styled by Molly Dickson.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In custom GAP by Zac Posen. Styled by Wayman + Micah.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In archival Givenchy.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Cardi B

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tyla

In Balmain.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Pope

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Venus Williams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Coleman Domingo

In Willy Chavarria. Styled by Wayman + Micah.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Queen Latifah

In Thom Browne.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Alton Mason

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn, Briony Raymond jewelry and wearing a Philip Treacy hat.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hanani Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jill Kargman

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

LaLa Anthony

In Alexander McQueen. Styled by Elly Karamoh.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Chloë Sevigny

