Why Rihanna, Jared Leto, Billy Porter, Ben Affleck and More Stars Skipped the 2024 Met Gala

Fans can only imagine what wild prop Jared Leto would have brought to the 2024 Met Gala.
The Dallas Buyers Club actor—who has brought his own severed head and rocked a giant cat costume at Met Galas past—was noticeably absent from the May 6 event, as were stars like Taylor Swift and Rihanna.
So, why did Leto miss out on the "Garden of Time"-themed bash? As he told E! News in April, he's "back on the road" touring with his rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. "It's been five years," shared the Oscar winner, who is prepping for his May 9 show in Krakow, Poland, as part of the Seasons World Tour.
But Leto wasn't the only celeb who was missing from steps of the Met. Also MIA from the party, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was Billy Porter, who told E! News in April, "I can't do everything. Daddy's tired."
The Pose star has been staying out of the spotlight as he continues to mourn the death of his mom Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford in February. "I have to take care of myself so I'm doing that," Billy added, "and that means not going to the party sometimes."
As for Rihanna, she was planning to attend but sadly came down with the flu, her rep confirmed to E! News.
Taylor, meanwhile, appears to have been busy on her European tours, with the "Cruel Summer" singer set to light up the stage in Paris during her Eras Tour on May 9.
But what the no-shows lacked, the 2024 Met Gala hosts brought in spades, with Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez bringing the house down with stellar ensembles. Still, J.Lo's husband Ben Affleck was not by her side, with his rep telling TMZ he's in Los Angeles filming The Accountant 2.
Read on to see all the stars who did turn up at the glitzy event and made the best dressed list: