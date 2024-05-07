Why Rihanna, Jared Leto, Billy Porter, Ben Affleck and More Stars Skipped the 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Here’s Why Justin Timberlake Did Not Attend the 2024 Met Gala With Wife Jessica Biel

Fans can only imagine what wild prop Jared Leto would have brought to the 2024 Met Gala.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor—who has brought his own severed head and rocked a giant cat costume at Met Galas past—was noticeably absent from the May 6 event, as were stars like Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

So, why did Leto miss out on the "Garden of Time"-themed bash? As he told E! News in April, he's "back on the road" touring with his rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. "It's been five years," shared the Oscar winner, who is prepping for his May 9 show in Krakow, Poland, as part of the Seasons World Tour.

But Leto wasn't the only celeb who was missing from steps of the Met. Also MIA from the party, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was Billy Porter, who told E! News in April, "I can't do everything. Daddy's tired."