Saddle up Cowgirl! These Are the Best Western Belts You’ll Want to Pair With Everything

Thanks to the coastal cowgirlies who popularized the Western trend revival, it's officially rootin'-tootin' season..AKA music festival season. And whether Queen Bey has influenced you to fall in love with the fashion trend or all the Instagram influencers wearing their cute Coachella fits, there's never been a better time to giddy on up and buy a few western-inspired accessories. Yes, we're talking cowgirl boots paired with your favorite flowy sundresses, cowboy hats that instantly add a touch of country to any outfit, fringe vests and bootcuts jeans, and maybe even some statement western belts.
Well partner, if you're not completely ready to commit to the whole country chic aesthetic, one place to start is by adding subtle western fashion-inspired accessories like belts. Not only can you layer these bad boys over any outfit (jeans, skirts, dresses, and more), they also come in all different shapes and sizes featuring modern chain versions or classic suedes ones. So, if you're ready to try out the ranch-hand chic trend, keep scrolling for our roundup of the best Western belts you need in your life ASAP… or at least before festival season starts.
Linea Pelle Adjustable Disk Belt
When it comes to western belts, you can't forget about the statement buckle. This adjustable disk belt comes in brown and beige colorway, and has a gorgeous circular buckle featuring an intricate floral design.
Petit Moments Modern Rodeo Belt
Instantly elevate your cowgirl look with this dark denim modern rodeo belt. Pair it over a black leather jumpsuit for chic nighttime look, or over jeans for a trendy denim-on-denim fit.
UO Ophelia Medallion Beaded Belt
Slip right into this Ophelia medallion beaded belt that seamlessly blends comfort with elegant beading and medallion accents on faux leather. We love how it looks layered over a low-rise skirt, and paired with cute cowboy boots.
Anthropologie B-Low The Belt Myra Belt
Keep it simple with this Myra belt from Anthropologie. It's made from a suede-like material and features a shiny golden buckle right smack in the middle...perfect for grabbing onto while two-stepping your way into a festival.
UO Round Leather Western Belt
Complete your western-inspired look with this low-slung leather belt featuring intricate embossed metal detailing atop a classic silhouette. Pair it with any dress, jean, or skirt for an extra edgy cowgirl vibe.
Revolve 8 Other Reasons Western Chain Belt
While most western belts are commonly made from leather and feature big buckles, this chain one blends the lines between modern and old-fashioned thanks to its unique design. Seriously, we can't stop obsessing over the subtle pop of color from its turquoise stones.
Anthropologie Z & L Ibiza Studded Belt
Ride on down to the next festival wearing this statement studded belt. It's big, it's bold, and it's beautiful. What more can you want?
B-Low The Belt Women's Bri Bri Belt
Upgrade your outfit effortlessly with the right belt—it makes all the difference. Turn a basic jeans-and-tee combo into a standout look by simply adding a silver double buckle belt like this one from Amazon.
