Saddle up Cowgirl! These Are the Best Western Belts You’ll Want to Pair With Everything

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Thanks to the coastal cowgirlies who popularized the Western trend revival, it's officially rootin'-tootin' season..AKA music festival season. And whether Queen Bey has influenced you to fall in love with the fashion trend or all the Instagram influencers wearing their cute Coachella fits, there's never been a better time to giddy on up and buy a few western-inspired accessories. Yes, we're talking cowgirl boots paired with your favorite flowy sundresses, cowboy hats that instantly add a touch of country to any outfit, fringe vests and bootcuts jeans, and maybe even some statement western belts.

Well partner, if you're not completely ready to commit to the whole country chic aesthetic, one place to start is by adding subtle western fashion-inspired accessories like belts. Not only can you layer these bad boys over any outfit (jeans, skirts, dresses, and more), they also come in all different shapes and sizes featuring modern chain versions or classic suedes ones. So, if you're ready to try out the ranch-hand chic trend, keep scrolling for our roundup of the best Western belts you need in your life ASAP… or at least before festival season starts.