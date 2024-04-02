Cheetah Girls’ Sabrina Bryan Weighs in on Possibility of Another Movie

Watch : Sabrina Bryan Says It “Makes Sense” For Another Cheetah Girls Movie! (Exclusive)

They're amigas, Cheetahs, friends for life.

And that means Sabrina Bryan isn't ruling out the possibility of a Cheetah Girls reunion—in any form it takes.

"I would be down," she told E! News April 1 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. "I would love all of it. It would be so fun."

But Sabrina—who rounds out the original Cheetah Girls group along with Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton—isn't the only one who would have to be on board for a potential revival.

"Disney is bringing back a ton of stuff," she added. "I think if it makes sense and the fans really want it, then it will definitely end up being out."

It should come as no surprise to fans that Sabrina is on board for a reunion. After all, the Magical Rewind podcast host has had a close bond with Kiely since Disney Channel brought them together more than two decades ago.