Cheetah Girls’ Sabrina Bryan Weighs in on Possibility of Another Movie

They're amigas, Cheetahs, friends for life.
And that means Sabrina Bryan isn't ruling out the possibility of a Cheetah Girls reunion—in any form it takes.
"I would be down," she told E! News April 1 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. "I would love all of it. It would be so fun."
But Sabrina—who rounds out the original Cheetah Girls group along with Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton—isn't the only one who would have to be on board for a potential revival.
"Disney is bringing back a ton of stuff," she added. "I think if it makes sense and the fans really want it, then it will definitely end up being out."
It should come as no surprise to fans that Sabrina is on board for a reunion. After all, the Magical Rewind podcast host has had a close bond with Kiely since Disney Channel brought them together more than two decades ago.
"She was my maid of honor in my wedding," the 39-year-old, who married Jordan Lundberg in 2018, told E! News in February. "I was her maid of honor."
And while she's lost touch with Adrienne and Raven over the years, she has nothing but love for her former costars.
"I love seeing all of the work that they've done," Sabrina added at the time. "It's just been really fun to watch from afar."
Some of the work Adrienne and Raven have pursued has been together as the 3LW alum reprised her That's So Raven role on the fifth season of Raven's Home in 2022.
"She is so funny," Raven told E! News of working with Adrienne at the time. "So professional, we have such a good time when she's there and she's down for the cause."
A reunion of all four of the original members would certainly be fuego for fans, but in the meantime, read on for an update on what everyone from the Cheetah Girls cast is up to these days.