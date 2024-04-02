Machine Gun Kelly Shares Look at Painstaking Process Behind Blackout Tattoo

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Covers His Upper Body With Blackout Tattoo

Machine Gun Kelly is giving an inside look into his bloody valentine tattoo process.

Over a month after he debuted his new blackout ink—which covered a majority of the tattoos on his chest and arms, leaving only a few lines—the rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) shared a video detailing the painful process.

"i heard that they thought i went sleep for this...," he captioned the April 1 Instagram reel, which began with a clip of himself saying, "Today marks the day I start the physical change of my body. We'll see what this turns out to be."

From there, the video is interspersed with footage of the 33-year-old actually receiving the tattoo—which shows his skin bleeding in certain clips—alongside updates of where he is in the inking journey. The "Emo Girl" artist can also be seen in a hyperbaric chamber to, as he said, promote faster healing.

"We've done about seven sessions," he said in one clip which shows one of his arms complete, as well as his chest. "It's been about two weeks since we started. this is the most painful s--t I've ever experienced in my life."