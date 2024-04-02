Will the Backstreet Boys Rerecord Music Like Taylor Swift? AJ McLean Says…

Watch : AJ McLean Admits the Backstreet Boys Have Already Re-Recorded Their Biggest Hits! (Exclusive)

Everybody, listen up.

Because AJ McLean is revealing whether he and his fellow Backstreet Boys members are taking a page out of Taylor Swift's book by rerecording their music.

"We actually have a record with 13 songs on it that was supposed to come out on our 25th anniversary," AJ exclusively told E! News at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards April 1. "We're coming up on our 31st this month. We're a little late, but we still want the world to hear that. So we already have rerecorded some of our biggest hits and our personal favorites."

As for when fans can expect to hear these tracks, well, that answer remains incomplete. "It's ready to go," he continued. "We just don't know when."

And while you might find yourself telling AJ to quit playing games with your heart, a rerecord would be a longtime coming. After all, he, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough have been drowning in fans' love since the Backstreet Boys formed in the '90s.