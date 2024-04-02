Drake Bell Shares How Josh Peck Helped Him After Quiet On Set

Drake Bell continues to stand by his onscreen brother Josh Peck.
After the Drake & Josh alum opened up about being the originally unnamed minor in a 2003 sexual abuse case against Brian Peck (no relation to Josh) during the Quiet on Set documentary, Drake clarified that he appreciated Josh's response to the revelations.
"Josh worked on The Amanda Show, so he saw and knew what was going on," Drake told Amanda Hirsh on the April 2 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "But I appreciate that he reached out to me privately and didn't go straight to the media because he was there with me and saw what I was going through."
And while Drake—who has shared he was abused for several months by Brian before Drake & Josh aired in 2004—didn't share his entire story with his former costar at the time, he knew Josh, and other people on the set of The Amanda Show, were familiar with what had happened.
"I don't think he knew specifics, but there were people who worked on the show that knew who it was," Drake continued, referencing himself being the unnamed minor. "He just knew how sensitive this was for me and after watching the documentary, he learned so much that I had gone through and I think he was just so sensitive and made sure to reach out to me privately rather than just going straight to social media."
Despite many actors standing by Brian during the trial—for which he received a 16 month prison sentence and was required to register as a sex offender—Drake also said he doesn't harbor any anger toward the situation.
As he put it on the podcast, "I think Brian was able to pull the wool over a lot of people's eyes and paint a picture that was a far cry from reality."
After the four-part Investigation Discovery series aired last month, many Nickelodeon fans pressed Josh to speak out in support of his former costar—and Drake was quick to defend his on-screen brother.
"He has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this and has been really great," the 37-year-old said of Josh in a March 20 TikTok video. "Just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him."
Later, Josh did come forward to make a statement of his own.
"I want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on the Nickelodeon sets with the world," Josh wrote in a March 21 Instagram post. "Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry."
Drake's story is just one of the many shared in Quiet on Set. Read on for everything covered in the documentary.