Jersey Shore’s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola Engaged to Justin May

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is officially off the market.
After dating for over two years, the reality star has said yes to a lifetime with Justin May.
"Life update: Fiancé," the Jersey Shore star began her April 1 Instagram post. "3.16.24 The easiest question I've ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I'll love you forever and then some #Futurewifey #Engaged"
"Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," she continued, noting the date of her post, "*Not an April fools joke.*"
Her heartwarming post featured a carousel of images from the special moment, with the couple embracing in front of the gorgeous background where Justin popped the question—complete with white flowers and candles. Sammi also included a close up shot of her ring, which features a gorgeous round diamond set into a simple gold band.
And of course, the 36-year-old's post was filled with love from her Jersey castmates. "Ayeeeee congrats," wrote Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio alongside champagne emojis, while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino added, "Congratulations!! Love Love."
Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWoww" Farley also expressed their well wishes with congratulatory messages.
Sammi—who was one of the original cast members on the MTV series, which debuted in 2009—made her return to the shore after 11 years during the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
It is there where fans will be able to watch her reunite with her ex from the show, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, for the first time in a decade. The pair dated off-and-on throughout filming, before calling it quits in 2014.
"I, of course, was not fond of filming with an ex-boyfriend," Sammi told E! News in February of coming back for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "You're gonna see me basically navigate that, and you're gonna see it all play out. But of course, I knew eventually that this would happen."
But thankfully, she had someone by her side through it all.
"What's really cool about Justin is he's very supportive and kind of like a breath of fresh air," she explained. "So with me coming back, he was like, 'Listen, I'm here for you.' And it kind of was nice to have that different type of aspect in my life. He's very uplifting, supportive, and loving and caring, and I really just adore that about him."
And even then, Sammi had a ring on her mind, adding, "I hope there's wedding bells in the near future. I love him. He's the one for me, and I know that."
