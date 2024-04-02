Jersey Shore’s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola Engaged to Justin May

Jersey Shore’s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has said yes to forever with boyfriend—and now fiancé—Justin May.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Apr 02, 2024 12:15 PMTags
EngagementsJersey ShoreCouplesMTVCelebrities
Watch: Jersey Shore Cast Dishes on Sammi Sweetheart's SHOCKING Return

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is officially off the market. 

After dating for over two years, the reality star has said yes to a lifetime with Justin May

"Life update: Fiancé," the Jersey Shore star began her April 1 Instagram post. "3.16.24 The easiest question I've ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I'll love you forever and then some #Futurewifey #Engaged"

"Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," she continued, noting the date of her post, "*Not an April fools joke.*"

Her heartwarming post featured a carousel of images from the special moment, with the couple embracing in front of the gorgeous background where Justin popped the question—complete with white flowers and candles. Sammi also included a close up shot of her ring, which features a gorgeous round diamond set into a simple gold band. 

And of course, the 36-year-old's post was filled with love from her Jersey castmates. "Ayeeeee congrats," wrote Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio alongside champagne emojis, while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino added, "Congratulations!! Love Love."

Angelina PivarnickDeena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWoww" Farley also expressed their well wishes with congratulatory messages. 

photos
Yeah Buddy! 20 Scandalous Jersey Shore Secrets Revealed

Sammi—who was one of the original cast members on the MTV series, which debuted in 2009—made her return to the shore after 11 years during the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Instagram / Sammi Sweetheart

It is there where fans will be able to watch her reunite with her ex from the show, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, for the first time in a decade. The pair dated off-and-on throughout filming, before calling it quits in 2014. 

"I, of course, was not fond of filming with an ex-boyfriend," Sammi told E! News in February of coming back for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "You're gonna see me basically navigate that, and you're gonna see it all play out. But of course, I knew eventually that this would happen." 

But thankfully, she had someone by her side through it all. 

"What's really cool about Justin is he's very supportive and kind of like a breath of fresh air," she explained. "So with me coming back, he was like, 'Listen, I'm here for you.' And it kind of was nice to have that different type of aspect in my life. He's very uplifting, supportive, and loving and caring, and I really just adore that about him."

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order's Angie Harmon Says Deliveryman Shot and Killed Dog

2

Drake Bell Shares How Josh Peck Helped Him After Quiet On Set

3

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters

And even then, Sammi had a ring on her mind, adding, "I hope there's wedding bells in the near future. I love him. He's the one for me, and I know that."

Keep reading for more couples who have said yes this year. 

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chris Conran & Alana Milne

The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged during a trip to Bali. 

Posting pictures of himself getting down on one knee surrounded by flowers, candles and a waterfront view, Chris wrote on Instagram March 24, "My dream girl said yes to forever."

Instagram / Sammi Sweetheart

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola & Justin May

The Jersey Shore star said yes to forever with justin in March, calling it, "The easiest question I've ever answered."

Instagram/Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl alum got down on one knee during the couple's ski trip to Switzerland.

Instagram

Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace

"The most precious thing happened…," the actor, 50, and his fianceé, 31, wrote in a joint Instagram.

Billy Seidl /Instagram

Brielle Biermann & Billy Seidl

The Don't Be Tardy alum said yes to the minor league baseball player in February.

Instagram

Ashley Brewster & Mark Bauch

"The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!" the Bold and the Beautiful actress wrote of the producer. "We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch."

Instagram/Christina Mandrell

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell

The Bachelor in Paradise couple kicked off The Golden Bachelor wedding with a proposal.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order's Angie Harmon Says Deliveryman Shot and Killed Dog

2

Drake Bell Shares How Josh Peck Helped Him After Quiet On Set

3

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters

4

Kate Middleton's Video on Cancer Diagnosis Flagged With Editor's Note

5

Jennie Garth Briefly Addresses Dan Schneider & Costar Amanda Bynes