Jersey Shore’s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola Engaged to Justin May

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is officially off the market.

After dating for over two years, the reality star has said yes to a lifetime with Justin May.

"Life update: Fiancé," the Jersey Shore star began her April 1 Instagram post. "3.16.24 The easiest question I've ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I'll love you forever and then some #Futurewifey #Engaged"

"Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," she continued, noting the date of her post, "*Not an April fools joke.*"

Her heartwarming post featured a carousel of images from the special moment, with the couple embracing in front of the gorgeous background where Justin popped the question—complete with white flowers and candles. Sammi also included a close up shot of her ring, which features a gorgeous round diamond set into a simple gold band.

And of course, the 36-year-old's post was filled with love from her Jersey castmates. "Ayeeeee congrats," wrote Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio alongside champagne emojis, while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino added, "Congratulations!! Love Love."

Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWoww" Farley also expressed their well wishes with congratulatory messages.