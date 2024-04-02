Shop Major Urban Decay Cosmetics Discounts, 63% Off Abercrombie Onesies and Today’s Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie. My pick: get this $80 onesie for $30.
- Lounge Underwear: Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more.
- lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
- Urban Decay: Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds.
- Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
- VICI: Save 40% on VICI jumpsuits and dresses with the promo code 40SAVE.
- Mejuri: Score 15% off all diamond jewelry from Mejuri.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
I've been using Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray since 2014, and let me tell you, it's a game-changer. This stuff ensures my makeup stays flawless through sweat, rain, tears—literally anything the day throws at me. It's a staple in my beauty routine that I simply can't live without.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: For days I'm really worried about my makeup staying in place, I spray this on my sponge I use to apply makeup just to make sure I'm locking it in every step of the way.
More Beauty Deals
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Jumbo Face Cleanser, get one free.
ghd: Save 30% on ghd hair tools.
IT Cosmetics: Improve your skin and save 50% on the IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream collection.
Peter Thomas Roth: Get 25% off supersized Peter Thomas Roth skincare products.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
T3: Save 75% on T3 hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and more.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Abercrombie YPB sculptLUX Strappy-Back Onesie
This onesie epitomizes comfort. It's incredibly flattering too. I can rock it solo for a cozy night in or layer it under a blazer or cardigan for a chic daytime look.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
American Eagle: All American Eagle clearance styles are under $25 today only.
ASOS: Shop 60% off styles from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 40% on Banana Republic fashions.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Fanatics: Use the code REFRESH to score 20% off fan gear from Fanatics.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Don't miss these 60% off deals from Gap.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleepwear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Nab an EXTRA 25% off J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get 50% off J.Crew clearance styles.
Kate Spade: Shop 40% off markdowns from Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
Lounge Underwear: Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Shop major deals on spring fashion from Marshalls.
Mejuri: Score 15% off all diamond jewelry from Mejuri.
Michael Kors: Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Take an EXTRA 50% off clearance boots, sweaters, and coats from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Take up to 70% off Old Navy clearance styles.
Soma: Save 25% on Soma bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Steve Madden: Use the code FRIENDS30 to get 30% off Steve Madden shoes.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Save 30% on your order when you shop at Urban Outfitters today.
VICI: Save 40% on VICI jumpsuits and dresses with the promo code 40SAVE. Use the code APR20 to get 20% off sitewide when you shop at VICI.
Windsor: Score up to 55% off spring fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber
Introducing your ultimate cleaning companion! Say goodbye to strenuous scrubbing and hello to effortless cleaning with this powerful tool. With its rapid spinning action, it makes cleaning faster and easier than ever before. It has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More Home Deals
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Casper: Save 25% during the Casper Spring Sale.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Hurom: Get $100 off Hurom slow juicers.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Wayfair: Score up to 60% off during the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
What are the best deals happening today?
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
