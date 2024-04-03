Kristen Doute Reacts to Being Called "Racist" Over Her Vanderpump Rules Firing

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Reveals If Jax Taylor Cheated in First Interview Since Separating! (Exclusive)

Kristen Doute's controversial past is coming back to haunt her.

The Valley star found herself at the center of major drama on the Bravo series' Apr. 2 episode after she alleged that Janet Caperna told costars Jasmine Good and Zach Wickham that castmate Michelle Lally was "a racist and a Republican," as Brittany Cartwright recounted to husband Jax Taylor.

Tensions over the accusations came to a head during a cast dinner where Michelle and husband Jesse Lally confronted Kristen over the rumor. And although Kristen apologized for spreading the allegations, Jesse wasn't about to let the 41-year-old off the hook for what he called a blatant lie.

"You disrespected my family name," the real estate broker told Kristen. "We have a business that we run together. If something like that gets out, you're ruining lives. You were thrown off a show for being an actual racist."

Jesse was, of course, referring to Kristen and former Vanderpump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder getting fired from the reality show in 2020 after it was revealed they once called the cops on former costar Faith Stowers, who is Black, with a fake complaint.