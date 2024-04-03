Kristen Doute Reacts to Being Called "Racist" Over Her Vanderpump Rules Firing

Kristen Doute's controversial past is coming back to haunt her.
The Valley star found herself at the center of major drama on the Bravo series' Apr. 2 episode after she alleged that Janet Caperna told costars Jasmine Good and Zach Wickham that castmate Michelle Lally was "a racist and a Republican," as Brittany Cartwright recounted to husband Jax Taylor.
Tensions over the accusations came to a head during a cast dinner where Michelle and husband Jesse Lally confronted Kristen over the rumor. And although Kristen apologized for spreading the allegations, Jesse wasn't about to let the 41-year-old off the hook for what he called a blatant lie.
"You disrespected my family name," the real estate broker told Kristen. "We have a business that we run together. If something like that gets out, you're ruining lives. You were thrown off a show for being an actual racist."
Jesse was, of course, referring to Kristen and former Vanderpump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder getting fired from the reality show in 2020 after it was revealed they once called the cops on former costar Faith Stowers, who is Black, with a fake complaint.
In a confessional, Kristen reflected on the scandal and shared regret for her past actions towards Faith.
"I know that I made a mistake by roping Michelle into something that didn't have to do with her," she shared, "but Jesse, he's just trying to ruin my name by bringing up the most painful thing that I've ever gone through. I understand why Michelle is upset. It is the worst thing in the world to be labeled as anything let alone a racist. And nobody knows better than me, because it happened to me and I was cancelled."
Calling the controversy "the hardest time of my entire life thus far," the Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast host went on to claim she's grown as a person since being fired from VPR.
"I'm not proud of what I did but I'm sorry that I hurt people," Kristen continued. "But I've learned from my mistakes. These are my friends sitting here, they know my past and all I wanted to do was pick up the pieces and move on with my life, be a good person. People finally gave me a chance again and now it's brought up all over again and now I'm gonna have to relive it again. I hope that my whole life doesn't fall apart again."
See how fallout from the explosive drama plays out when The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to look back at some of VPR's biggest scandals.
