Rebel Wilson Shares She Tried Ozempic Amid Weight-Loss Journey

Watch : Rebel Wilson Reveals She Tried Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'Those Drugs Can Be Good'

Rebel Wilson is entering the Ozempic conversation.

The Pitch Perfect star—who previously opened up about losing 77 pounds during her "year of health" in 2020—explained that she previously used Ozempic to help maintain her weight.

"Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets," Rebel told the Sunday Times in an article published March 31, noting that she no longer uses the type 2 diabetes drug. "So I think those drugs can be good."

And while the 44-year-old said she lost weight due to a change in exercise and diet, she emphasized that she initially pursued the weight loss because her doctor told her it would increase her chances of successful IVF treatment (Rebel later went on to have her daughter Royce, 2, through a surrogate).

"I feel strongly that young women shouldn't try to obsess over looking like Victoria's Secret models—they should just look like themselves," Rebel continued. "I know that my relationship with food is complicated."