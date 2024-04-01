Rebel Wilson Shares She Tried Ozempic Amid Weight-Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson is entering the Ozempic conversation.
The Pitch Perfect star—who previously opened up about losing 77 pounds during her "year of health" in 2020—explained that she previously used Ozempic to help maintain her weight.
"Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets," Rebel told the Sunday Times in an article published March 31, noting that she no longer uses the type 2 diabetes drug. "So I think those drugs can be good."
And while the 44-year-old said she lost weight due to a change in exercise and diet, she emphasized that she initially pursued the weight loss because her doctor told her it would increase her chances of successful IVF treatment (Rebel later went on to have her daughter Royce, 2, through a surrogate).
"I feel strongly that young women shouldn't try to obsess over looking like Victoria's Secret models—they should just look like themselves," Rebel continued. "I know that my relationship with food is complicated."
The Hustle actress—who got engaged to Ramona Agruma in 2023—also shared that her decision to lose weight was not popular among her team.
"Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight," she added. "People thought I'd lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that."
She's also kept followers up to date on her health journey on social media, where she's been candid about the ups and downs.
In January, the Bridesmaids actress shared that she'd gained 30 pounds from stress, adding, "It makes me feel bad about myself—it shouldn't—but it does."
The 44-year-old later edited her post to thank her fans for all the sweet messages in response to her candor, telling them they "bring a tear" to her eye. And Rebel has made it clear before that minor setbacks won't stop her from living a healthy, happy life.
"You are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you," she wrote in a 2022 Instagram post. "Just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."
Rebel isn't the only celebrity who has spoken about their experience with Ozempic. Read on for every star who has detailed using the drug.