Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are about to become your new favorite dynamic duo.

MGM dropped a trailer for their new movie The Hustle on Tuesday. In the movie, the actresses play scam artists. While they come from different economic backgrounds, the characters decide to team up to take down the men who've wronged them. Of course, there are several comedic moments along the way as they become the ultimate partners in crime.

Not only is Wilson starring in the film, but she's also producing it. However, she's done this before. In fact, she just starred in Isn't It Romantic, which marked her producing debut.