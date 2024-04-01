Julia Fox Debuts Velveeta-Inspired Hair in Head-Turning Transformation

Watch : NEW SERIES: OMG Fashun Superteaser with Julia Fox

Julia Fox's new look will have you craving Mac and Cheese.

After all, the actress debuted curd-inspired hair in a complete transformation, complete with ringlet curls while attending the New York Knicks' March 31 game.

In the photos, the OMG Fashun host turns heads with her orangey-gold hair, a color created through her Velveeta partnership aptly called, "Velveeta gold" along with a two-piece light blue ensemble that included a cone shaped bra, a furry yellow coat, and a clear Velveeta-branded handbag.

The 34-year-old topped off her look with swirly black eyeliner and silver heels. And because Julia is known for such bold streetwear, the partnership seems to be a perfect match, and her hair stylist, John Novotny, concurred.

"She's definitely golden!" John told People. "Julia is the absolute queen of self-expression and always exudes confidence which is on par with living a life that's La Dolce Velveeta. She lives an unapologetic lifestyle and does what feels good for her."