Julia Fox Debuts Velveeta-Inspired Hair in Head-Turning Transformation

Julia Fox was nearly unrecognizable at a New York Knicks game March 31 after undergoing a Velveeta-inspired hair transformation.

Julia Fox's new look will have you craving Mac and Cheese. 

After all, the actress debuted curd-inspired hair in a complete transformation, complete with ringlet curls while attending the New York Knicks' March 31 game. 

In the photos, the OMG Fashun host turns heads with her orangey-gold hair, a color created through her Velveeta partnership aptly called, "Velveeta gold" along with a two-piece light blue ensemble that included a cone shaped bra, a furry yellow coat, and a clear Velveeta-branded handbag. 

The 34-year-old topped off her look with swirly black eyeliner and silver heels. And because Julia is known for such bold streetwear, the partnership seems to be a perfect match, and her hair stylist, John Novotny, concurred. 

"She's definitely golden!" John told People. "Julia is the absolute queen of self-expression and always exudes confidence which is on par with living a life that's La Dolce Velveeta. She lives an unapologetic lifestyle and does what feels good for her."

Julia Fox's Most Daring Looks

John added that it only took about an hour to transform the Uncut Gems star's silver locks into her Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairdo, but the duo was "ready to play" for the new cut. 

As John put it, "Julia and I were both pleasantly surprised at how beautiful the gold color is."

And while Julia's new look certainly suits her, fans are used to her constantly transforming her aesthetic for the sake of an eyebrow-raising appearance.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In fact, Julia's last big red carpet moment at Elton John's Oscars party on March 10 was among the most daring of the entire affair—as the trendsetter stepped out in a nipple-bearing short black dress complete with bold winged eyeliner and a set of thick gold bangles. 

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And while Julia may be the first star who comes to mind when fans think of a bold transformation, she is among many celebs who turn their public outings into stylish hair debuts. Read on for more metamorphoses. 

Julia's new series OMG Fashun premieres Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.

 

James Gourley/Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya

Less than a month afer chopping her hair into a long bob, Zendaya debuted a honey blonde transformation at the Challengers premiere March 26.

Elle Fanning / Instagram

Elle Fanning

The Great star ushered in spring with a fresh cut, as she debuted a long bob March 25.

John Nacion/Getty Images/John Nacion/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls alum swapped out her signature blonde hair for a dark brunette transformation on March 18.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Forever 21/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bre Tiesi

The Selling Sunset star looked completely unrecognizable after debuting a dramatic blonde transformation March 16.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne

The Fashion Police alum ditched her signature purple hair after six years, tinting it an icy silver in March 2024. 

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Dune actress debuted a shoulder-grazing bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Steven Simione/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney

The Anyone But You star made a showstopping appearance at Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the March 5 event, she unveiled a dramatic long bob haircut.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara

Zoey Deutch

To prepare for her upcoming role as  Jean Seberg, the 29-year-old debuted a bleached blonde pixie cut.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries alum unveiled fringe bangs at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Selena Gomez

The star debuted a bangin' new style at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film Lola in February 2024.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "On the Floor" singer made a dramatic hair change, as she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In January 2024, a month after her prison release, the now-influencer shared a pic of herself sporting a shorter 'do.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a pink 'do in January 2024.

Instagram / Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

In January 2024, the Dancing With the Stars personality shared a video of herself cutting her own hair. "Out with the old energy," she wrote, "and in with the new."

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images / Jaime nogales/Medios y Media / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

