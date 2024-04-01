Julia Fox Debuts Velveeta-Inspired Hair in Head-Turning Transformation

Julia Fox's new look will have you craving Mac and Cheese.
After all, the actress debuted curd-inspired hair in a complete transformation, complete with ringlet curls while attending the New York Knicks' March 31 game.
In the photos, the OMG Fashun host turns heads with her orangey-gold hair, a color created through her Velveeta partnership aptly called, "Velveeta gold" along with a two-piece light blue ensemble that included a cone shaped bra, a furry yellow coat, and a clear Velveeta-branded handbag.
The 34-year-old topped off her look with swirly black eyeliner and silver heels. And because Julia is known for such bold streetwear, the partnership seems to be a perfect match, and her hair stylist, John Novotny, concurred.
"She's definitely golden!" John told People. "Julia is the absolute queen of self-expression and always exudes confidence which is on par with living a life that's La Dolce Velveeta. She lives an unapologetic lifestyle and does what feels good for her."
John added that it only took about an hour to transform the Uncut Gems star's silver locks into her Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairdo, but the duo was "ready to play" for the new cut.
As John put it, "Julia and I were both pleasantly surprised at how beautiful the gold color is."
And while Julia's new look certainly suits her, fans are used to her constantly transforming her aesthetic for the sake of an eyebrow-raising appearance.
In fact, Julia's last big red carpet moment at Elton John's Oscars party on March 10 was among the most daring of the entire affair—as the trendsetter stepped out in a nipple-bearing short black dress complete with bold winged eyeliner and a set of thick gold bangles.
And while Julia may be the first star who comes to mind when fans think of a bold transformation, she is among many celebs who turn their public outings into stylish hair debuts. Read on for more metamorphoses.
Julia's new series OMG Fashun premieres Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.