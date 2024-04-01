Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her 2 Kids Apple and Moses on Easter Vacation

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her Teenagers Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow hopped on a plane this Easter.

After all, the Goop founder shared a rare look into family time with her kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 17—who she shares with ex Chris Martin—in a photo dump from their holiday weekend to Nashville.

Among the highlights from their trip? A weekend of cuisine, including a visit to a local farm to table spot and along with a Japanese restaurant. The Oscar winner also shared a photo posing with her teens in a booth during a family pizza outing.

Alongside a bunny and a heart emoji, Gwyneth captioned the March 31 post, "Easter Weekend in Nashville."

Apple gushed over time well spent with her mom and little brother in the comments, writing, "I love you so much."

And while the highlights from her family time are rare, Gwyneth has updated fans on what life is like as a mom of two teenagers.