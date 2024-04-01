Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her 2 Kids Apple and Moses on Easter Vacation

Gwyneth Paltrow hopped on a plane this Easter.
After all, the Goop founder shared a rare look into family time with her kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 17—who she shares with ex Chris Martin—in a photo dump from their holiday weekend to Nashville.
Among the highlights from their trip? A weekend of cuisine, including a visit to a local farm to table spot and along with a Japanese restaurant. The Oscar winner also shared a photo posing with her teens in a booth during a family pizza outing.
Alongside a bunny and a heart emoji, Gwyneth captioned the March 31 post, "Easter Weekend in Nashville."
Apple gushed over time well spent with her mom and little brother in the comments, writing, "I love you so much."
And while the highlights from her family time are rare, Gwyneth has updated fans on what life is like as a mom of two teenagers.
"It's been interesting raising a girl," she told E! News in October. "She's the first fully digital generation, so growing up with all the social media and all these platforms, my focus has been to connect her with her self-worth, and I think it's hard with all the images you get reflected back about what we are supposed to be. We will see how that plays out, but she has a pretty good head on her shoulders."
When it comes to her son, Gwyneth doesn't shy away from showcasing her love on social media.
"You are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being," she wrote in her son's birthday tribute last year. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."
