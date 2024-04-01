Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her 2 Kids Apple and Moses on Easter Vacation

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a look into her Easter weekend getaway with her and ex Chris Martin’s teenagers Apple and Moses.

By Olivia Evans Apr 01, 2024 2:49 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesGwyneth PaltrowEasterCelebrities
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her Teenagers Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow hopped on a plane this Easter

After all, the Goop founder shared a rare look into family time with her kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 17—who she shares with ex Chris Martin—in a photo dump from their holiday weekend to Nashville. 

Among the highlights from their trip? A weekend of cuisine, including a visit to a local farm to table spot and along with a Japanese restaurant. The Oscar winner also shared a photo posing with her teens in a booth during a family pizza outing.

Alongside a bunny and a heart emoji, Gwyneth captioned the March 31 post, "Easter Weekend in Nashville."

Apple gushed over time well spent with her mom and little brother in the comments, writing, "I love you so much."

And while the highlights from her family time are rare, Gwyneth has updated fans on what life is like as a mom of two teenagers.

photos
Gwyneth Paltrow's Romantic History

"It's been interesting raising a girl," she told E! News in October. "She's the first fully digital generation, so growing up with all the social media and all these platforms, my focus has been to connect her with her self-worth, and I think it's hard with all the images you get reflected back about what we are supposed to be. We will see how that plays out, but she has a pretty good head on her shoulders."

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Trending Stories

1

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Easter Photo of Her 2 Kids Apple & Moses

2

Riley Strain's Tragic Death: Every Twist in the Search for Answers

3

Brittany Mahomes Appears Makeup-Free With Kids Sterling and Bronze

When it comes to her son, Gwyneth doesn't shy away from showcasing her love on social media. 

"You are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being," she wrote in her son's birthday tribute last year. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."

Gwyneth and her teenagers aren't the only ones who indulged in Easter celebrations. Read on for a peep into every star's holiday. 

Instagram / Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum & Phoenix

Paris, who shares son Phoenix, 14 months (pictured) and daughter London, 4 months, with husband Carter Reum (pictured), shared this behind-the-scenes look at her family's Easter 2024 photo shoot.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs players and Sports Illustrated model spent the holiday with their little ones Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15, months, which included spending time with their loved ones, dressing up in pastels and taking part in an egg hunt.

Instahram / Mike Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore star shared this family photo of himself with wife Lauren and their kids Romeo Reign, 2, Mia Bella, 14 months, and Luna Lucia, three weeks.

"Situation Family of 5." Mike wrote on Instagram. "HAPPY EASTER."

Instagram / Russell Wilson

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The two appears with kids Future, 9, Sienna, 6, Win, 3, and Amora, 3 months, in this photo the football star shared on Instagram over Easter Weekend..

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kardashian-Jenner Family

Chicago WestDream Kardashian and True Thompson appear in one of several photos Khloe Kardashian shared from mom Kris Jenner's Easter 2024 celebration.

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner shared this pic of herself on vacation in Nashville with her and ex-husband Chris Martin's kids Apple, 19, and Moses.

Instagram / Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba

The Honest Company founder posted his photo of herself with husband Cash Warren and their kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6.

Instagram / Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon shared photos from multiple Easter 2024 celebrations with his children, including this one with him and eldest kids Moroccan and Monroe, his twins with ex Mariah Carey, taken on a visit to the Easter Egg-stravaganza at St. Mary's Hospital For Children in New York City in mid-March. The event was sponsored by his and Alyssa Scott's Zen's Light Foundation.

David Hartley/Shutterstock

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

The monarch appears with his wife at the Easter 2024 church service at Windsor Castle, which marked hiis first major public appearance since revealing his cancer diagnosis in February.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham shared this photo of her family on a yacht over Easter 2024 weekend.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham

Victoria and her daughter-in-law dance to the fashion designer's band the Spice Girls' "Say You'll Be There."

Instagram / Rachel Fuda

Rachel Fuda

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's daughter Giuliana and Gianella Fuda welcome the Easter bunny at their New Jersey home.

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder

The Vampire Diaries star wrote on Instagram, "Just a dude and a bunny….Happy happy. Like the rest of you, Im patiently waiting for @paulwesley’s comment."

Paul Wesley commented, "No comment."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Easter Photo of Her 2 Kids Apple & Moses

2

Riley Strain's Tragic Death: Every Twist in the Search for Answers

3

Brittany Mahomes Appears Makeup-Free With Kids Sterling and Bronze

4

Francesca Farago Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Jesse Sullivan

5

Gen V’s Chance Perdomo Honored by Costars After His Death