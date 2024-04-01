Get 2 Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliners for the Price of 1, 62% off Free People Dresses, and More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hello, my fellow deal hunters. Can you believe it's already April? Scoring the best deals and sales is no joke to me— even if it is April Fools' Day. Trust me, you won't feel like a fool as long as you seize these opportunities today.
These deals won't be hanging around forever, and procrastination might just cost you that dream purchase. Take my advice and dive into these incredible offers today. After all, the only regret you'll have is missing out on these unbeatable deals. Happy shopping!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- J.Crew Factory: Get an EXTRA 70% off J.Crew clearance styles.
- Gymshark: Use the code FLASH-20 to save 20% on Gymshark activewear.
- Nordstrom Rack: Take an EXTRA 25% off clearance styles from Nordstrom Rack.
- Color Wow: Use the code FOOLS to get 25% off Color Wow hair products. My favorite: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.
- Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
- KVD Beauty: Take 25% off the KVD Beauty Everlasting Lips Collection. My pick: Everlasting Hyperlight Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick in Moonflower, a shade that looks good on EVERYONE.
- Urban Decay: Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds.
- Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
- QVC: Get two Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Matte Liquid Eyeliners for the price of one from QVC.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Matte Liquid Eyeliner Duo
With its ultra-matte finish and quick-drying formula, achieving precise lines has never been easier. No more smudges! You deserve long-lasting wear that keeps up with your busy lifestyle and a 2-for-the-price-of-1 deal makes this even better.
Shoppers Say: "These are the best eyeliners. I buy both the brown and the black they're worth every penny and last me almost a year. Easy to use and stays on all day no smudging. I would not hesitate to purchase these."
More Beauty Deals
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
Color Wow: Use the code FOOLS to get 25% off Color Wow hair products. My favorite: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.
Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
Farmacy Beauty: Save 20% on all products from Farmacy Beauty. Use the code FAM20 at checkout.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Jumbo Face Cleanser, get one free.
ghd: Save 30% on ghd hair tools.
IT Cosmetics: Improve your skin and save 50% on the IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream collection.
KVD Beauty: Take 25% off the KVD Beauty Everlasting Lips Collection. My pick: Everlasting Hyperlight Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick in Moonflower, a shade that looks good on EVERYONE.
Peter Thomas Roth: Get 25% off supersized Peter Thomas Roth skincare products.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Soko Glam: Take 20% off K-Beauty essentials (discount applied at checkout).
T3: Save 75% on T3 hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and more.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
Too Faced: Treat yourself to 40% off the Too Faced Hangover collection.
Urban Decay: Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Free People Moonlight Midi by free-est
Embrace the radiant allure of sunshine with this statement-making dress. With its eye-catching hue, you will undoubtedly turn heads wherever you go. It also comes in bright green.
Shoppers Say: "The fit is perfect, especially for the price! The style and fit of this dress really elevate an everyday summer dress."
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
American Eagle: Take 30% off American Eagle shorts, skirts, and swimwear.
Athleta: You're running out of time to save 30% on select Athleta styles.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50-70% on Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Get 25% off during the Bare Necessities Spring Flash Sale.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Everlane: Take 25% off spring essentials from Everlane.
Fanatics: Use the code REFRESH to score 20% off fan gear from Fanatics.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Don't miss these 60% off deals from Gap.
Gymshark: Use the code FLASH-20 to save 20% on Gymshark activewear.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleepwear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Nab an EXTRA 60% off J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get an EXTRA 70% off J.Crew clearance styles.
Kate Spade: Shop 40% off markdowns from Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
Lounge Underwear: Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Shop major deals on spring fashion from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Take an EXTRA 25% off clearance styles from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Take up to 70% off Old Navy clearance styles.
Reebok: It's the last day to use the promo code STEAL to get up to 65% off Reebok.
Soma: Save 25% on Soma bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Steve Madden: Use the code FRIENDS30 to get 30% off Steve Madden shoes.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Take 30% off your purchase when you shop at Urban Outfitters today.
VICI: Use the code MAR25 to get 25% off sitewide when you shop at VICI.
Windsor: Score up to 55% off spring fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes
Experience the convenience of rapid results with this steamer that effortlessly eliminates wrinkles from clothes, linens, curtains, and more. With its mess-free operation, you can enjoy hassle-free steaming without the need for an ironing board or messy water spills. Lightweight and portable, it's the perfect travel companion too. It has 71,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "The steamer heated up so quickly and did an amazing job of getting the wrinkles out of my clothes. I was so impressed with how fast the wrinkles came out and with no effort at all. I have used steamers in the past but they never seemed to work for me but this worked so well. I highly recommend it."
More Home Deals
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Casper: Save 25% during the Casper Spring Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Get 25% off all Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Sur La Table: It's the last day to get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more top brands.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Score up to 60% off during the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
What are the best deals happening today?
Get an EXTRA 70% off J.Crew clearance styles. Use the code FLASH-20 to save 20% on Gymshark activewear. Take an EXTRA 25% off clearance styles from Nordstrom Rack. Use the code FOOLS to get 25% off Color Wow hair products. My favorite: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
Take 25% off the KVD Beauty Everlasting Lips Collection. My pick: Everlasting Hyperlight Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick in Moonflower, a shade that looks good on EVERYONE. Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds. Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles. Get two Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Matte Liquid Eyeliners for the price of one from QVC.
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
Still shopping? You'll love these organizational must-haves.