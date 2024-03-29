Exclusive

Ayesha Curry Weighs in on Husband Steph Curry Getting a Vasectomy After Baby No. 4

Ayesha Curry exclusively told E! News whether she would want her husband Stephen Curry to have a vasectomy after she gives birth to baby No. 4.

Ayesha Curry isn't looking to recruit anymore players for her soon-to-be family of six. 

The Irish Wish actress—who's pregnant with her fourth child with husband Stephen Curry—said she would be open to the NBA star getting a vasectomy after she gives birth. 

"Five [kids] sounds crazy!" Ayesha explained in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Voices of Beauty Summit hosted by Landing International March 28. "I grew up in a household of five and that felt like somebody always got left out. I think four is going to be perfect."

But Ayesha wouldn't want Steph to sign himself up for the medical procedure just yet, noting, "I would tell him to wait though until he stops playing."

The 35-year-old—who is also shares daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5, with Steph—went on to quip that she doesn't "know what's going on" when it comes to getting a vasectomy, so she would want the Golden State Warriors point guard to wait until he retires so as not to "jinx anything."

"The hand bone could be connected to the foot bone," Ayesha joked. "I don't know!"

photos
Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry's Romance in Pictures

This isn't the first time Ayesha's expressed a desire to put a pause on growing her family. After announcing her fourth pregnancy in March, the Full Plate author shared that she and Steph—who tied the knot in 2011—previously thought they were done at three kids. 

"We said, ‘Three, that's it, we're not doing this again,'" Ayesha recalled in a March 1 essay for Sweet July Magazine. "And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."

She further explained that the choice stemmed from a feeling that their family wasn't quite complete.

"For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing," the Ayesha's Home Kitchen star continued. "I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten."

ABC via Getty Images

She added, "So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

And a new addition to the fam isn't the only thing Ayesha's been cooking up. After all, the Food Network personality recently launched a new beauty line, Sweet July Skin, which she said she built "from seed to soil to flower."

"It is wrapped around these Caribbean superfoods specifically to Jamaica," Ayesha said of the brand's inspirations. "And all of these ingredients that I would hear about my mom and my grandma using growing up."

Keep reading for more winning moments between Ayesha, Stephen and their little ones. 

Instagram / Ayesha Curry
Mommy & Me

Ayesha Curry shared this pic of herself and daughter Riley Curry on the child's 11th birthday.

Instagram
Say Cheese

Steph CurryAyesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry pose for a pic in June 2023.

Instagram
Family on the Court

Steph Curry appears with Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry in 2022.

Instagram
Joy to the Currys

When you wear matching pajamas and have holiday traditions, how can Santa not stop by your house with a few presents? Well done, Currys! 

Instagram
Love Wins

Whether enjoying elaborate date nights or romantic getaways, these two always make time for each other. Oh yah, and they also know how to plan epic parties. Anyone else remember when Stephen Curry surprised Ayesha Curry with a birthday celebration when she turned 30? 

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Star of the Show

It's hard to forget the post-game press conferences where Riley Curry made a special appearance. Between her facial expressions, funny answers and love for dad, viewers couldn't get enough. 

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.
Do-Gooders

In addition to the busy family and professional lives, Stephen and Ayesha make it a priority to give back. They recently launched their new foundation Eat. Learn. Play.  

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Family Fun

They're not average parents, they are cool parents! Ayesha and Stephen were able to score tickets to The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Lucky, kids! 

Instagram
Equality Matters

Back in August 2018, Stephen penned an essay about gender equality. "I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," he wrote for The Player's Tribune. "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally."

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Fanning Out

Whether cheering in the stands or voicing her fandom on social media, Ayesha never hesitates to support her husband and his team. "I'm such a passionate fan. I can't help myself," she previously shared on E! News' Daily Pop. "I'm such a fan."

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

After the 2015 NBA Finals, Stephen received a whole lot of love from his wife Ayesha and daughter Riley. Trophies are cool, but families like this are epic. 

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Support System

It's not all about the basketball court. When Ayesha was celebrating her book The Seasoned Life, Stephen couldn't help but attend several book signings including one at Williams-Sonoma. 

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Go Dad

Whether you like sports or not, chances are you enjoy a Golden State Warriors game when Stephen's kids are in the audience.

