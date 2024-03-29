Ayesha Curry Weighs in on Husband Steph Curry Getting a Vasectomy After Baby No. 4

Ayesha Curry isn't looking to recruit anymore players for her soon-to-be family of six.
The Irish Wish actress—who's pregnant with her fourth child with husband Stephen Curry—said she would be open to the NBA star getting a vasectomy after she gives birth.
"Five [kids] sounds crazy!" Ayesha explained in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Voices of Beauty Summit hosted by Landing International March 28. "I grew up in a household of five and that felt like somebody always got left out. I think four is going to be perfect."
But Ayesha wouldn't want Steph to sign himself up for the medical procedure just yet, noting, "I would tell him to wait though until he stops playing."
The 35-year-old—who is also shares daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5, with Steph—went on to quip that she doesn't "know what's going on" when it comes to getting a vasectomy, so she would want the Golden State Warriors point guard to wait until he retires so as not to "jinx anything."
"The hand bone could be connected to the foot bone," Ayesha joked. "I don't know!"
This isn't the first time Ayesha's expressed a desire to put a pause on growing her family. After announcing her fourth pregnancy in March, the Full Plate author shared that she and Steph—who tied the knot in 2011—previously thought they were done at three kids.
"We said, ‘Three, that's it, we're not doing this again,'" Ayesha recalled in a March 1 essay for Sweet July Magazine. "And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."
She further explained that the choice stemmed from a feeling that their family wasn't quite complete.
"For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing," the Ayesha's Home Kitchen star continued. "I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten."
She added, "So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."
And a new addition to the fam isn't the only thing Ayesha's been cooking up. After all, the Food Network personality recently launched a new beauty line, Sweet July Skin, which she said she built "from seed to soil to flower."
"It is wrapped around these Caribbean superfoods specifically to Jamaica," Ayesha said of the brand's inspirations. "And all of these ingredients that I would hear about my mom and my grandma using growing up."
