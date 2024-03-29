Ayesha Curry Weighs in on Husband Steph Curry Getting a Vasectomy After Baby No. 4

Watch : Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style

Ayesha Curry isn't looking to recruit anymore players for her soon-to-be family of six.

The Irish Wish actress—who's pregnant with her fourth child with husband Stephen Curry—said she would be open to the NBA star getting a vasectomy after she gives birth.

"Five [kids] sounds crazy!" Ayesha explained in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Voices of Beauty Summit hosted by Landing International March 28. "I grew up in a household of five and that felt like somebody always got left out. I think four is going to be perfect."

But Ayesha wouldn't want Steph to sign himself up for the medical procedure just yet, noting, "I would tell him to wait though until he stops playing."

The 35-year-old—who is also shares daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5, with Steph—went on to quip that she doesn't "know what's going on" when it comes to getting a vasectomy, so she would want the Golden State Warriors point guard to wait until he retires so as not to "jinx anything."

"The hand bone could be connected to the foot bone," Ayesha joked. "I don't know!"