Ayesha Curry is celebrating her 30th birthday with a bang!

Ranking higher on the list of #husbandgoals, Stephen Curry makes his wife's "dirty thirty" birthday even more unforgettable by throwing her a surprise party.

The cookbook author admits she was totally "shooketh" with her B-day surprise.

"I'm not used to surprises," Ayesha reveals on her Instagram Stories, along with a video of her getting dolled up by a glam squad. "LOL I'm shooketh."

Once she arrives on her party bus, she adds, "Oh my goodness. Hearts feeling full already."

It's safe to say the 31-year-old NBA player outdid himself with his wife's birthday bash. He even starts the night off with a toast, which he shares on Instagram Stories.

"Everybody put your glasses up. Shout out to Ayesha Curry turning dirty thirty, baby."

"My baby boo turning treinta (30 in Spanish) let's get ittttttt," Curry captions that same short video clip on his Instagram Story.