How Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Rumi Appears in Cowboy Carter

Watch : Beyoncé Reveals ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist

Another Carter has expanded their resumé.

After all, Beyoncé featured daughter Rumi Carter, 6, on her new country album Cowboy Carter—which comes a decade after her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter was included in the song "Blue."

"Protector," the fourth song on the project, begins with Rumi asking, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" The clip leads into an acoustic ballad reflecting on her deep love for her children—Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 6—whom she shares with Jay-Z.

"I will lead you down that road if you lose your way," Beyoncé sings in the chorus, "Born to be a protector / Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector."

The sweet song continues, noting how proud she is of herself for being a good mother. "An apricot picked right off a given tree," the Grammy winner sang. "I gave watеr to the soil / And now it feeds me / And there you are, shaded underneath it all."