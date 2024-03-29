How Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Rumi Appears in Cowboy Carter

A decade after Blue Ivy Carter made her debut in mom Beyoncé’s music, Rumi Carter has taken on the same role in her new album, Cowboy Carter.

Another Carter has expanded their resumé. 

After all, Beyoncé featured daughter Rumi Carter, 6, on her new country album Cowboy Carter—which comes a decade after her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter was included in the song "Blue."

"Protector," the fourth song on the project, begins with Rumi asking, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" The clip leads into an acoustic ballad reflecting on her deep love for her children—Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 6—whom she shares with Jay-Z.

"I will lead you down that road if you lose your way," Beyoncé sings in the chorus, "Born to be a protector / Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector."

The sweet song continues, noting how proud she is of herself for being a good mother. "An apricot picked right off a given tree," the Grammy winner sang. "I gave watеr to the soil / And now it feeds me / And there you are, shaded underneath it all."

photos
Beyonce's Pregnancy Fashion With Twins

Ahead of the album's March 29 release, Beyoncé, who became the first Black woman to have the number one single on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for "Texas Hold 'Em," revealed the motivation behind her latest project.

"This album has been over five years in the making," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram March 19. "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre," she continued, "forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

Want to see more of Beyoncé's latest featured artist? Keep reading to see how Rumi and Sir shine during some of their sweetest moments.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Gilded in Gold

While pregnant with her twins, the award-winning singer gave an incredible performance at the 2017 Grammys. It's safe to say Rumi and Sir Carter had the best seats in the house!

Instagram
One-Month Milestone

A month after welcoming her twins, the proud mom took to Instagram to gush over the babies. She wrote, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today."

Beyonce.com
Cuddles

In July 2022, Beyoncé thanked her kids ahead of her Renaissance album release.

"I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration," she wrote on her website alongside this photo. "And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

Instagram
The Proud Family

The group posed together as The Proud Family for Halloween 2023.

Beyonce.com
All Smiles

The Houston native flashes a huge smile as she carries her babies.

Instagram
Renaissance Tour

Rumi joined Bey and Madonna for a backstage tour photo in July 2023 alongside Madonna's daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere.

beyonce.com
Splashing Around

The twins adorably take a dip in the ocean in matching outfits.

Beyonce.com
Daddy's Girl

The father-daughter duo looks at the amazing views as they enjoy a boat ride together.

Instagram
New Year, New Footage

The "Spirit" singer kicked off 2021 with a sweet video that captured heartwarming moments with her family. "Cheers to a New Year Beyhive," she captioned her Instagram. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity."

Birthday Beauty

To celebrate her 38th birthday, the award-winning singer shared behind-the-scenes pics of how she rang in her special day. In one photo, her kids help her blow out her candles.

Disney+
Sweet Shout-Out

The "Black Parade" singer honors her son during the Black Is King visual album, writing, "And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon. Bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."

 

 

Disney+
Black Is King Cameo

A family affair! Beyoncé strikes a pose with her daughters, as well as her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, during the "Brown Skin Girl" music video in Black Is King.

 

 

Disney+
Mini-Me

A moment that's too cute for words!

Instagram
Life's a Beach!

In March 2021, The Lion King actress shared rare photos of her little ones enjoying a beach day in Malibu, Calif.

