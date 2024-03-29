Carrie Underwood Divulges Her Fitness Tips and "Simple" Food Secret

Carrie Underwood's approach to health and fitness has fans blown away.
The "If I Didn't Love You" singer—who has been open about her impressive fitness journey—is doubling down on the idea that when it comes to working out, you just have to do what you can, when you can.
"Just like everybody else, you fit it in," she told Today.com in an interview published March 28. "Some mornings I get to have a good long workout, some mornings it's a quick walk and some mornings, it's nothing."
The 41-year-old tries to make her workouts "approachable and simple" but also "maximize results," often with circuit training, which involves endurance training, resistance training, high-intensity aerobics, and exercises performed in a circuit.
And, of course, music plays a huge part in her exercising routine.
"I feel like it can definitely change your mood and help you get in a few more reps or move a little faster," she said, "and kind of give you that extra energy that you need."
The Grammy winner—who shares sons Isiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, with husband Mike Fisher—also appreciates that you can "be active" by taking a walk, or even playing with your kids.
And naturally, Carrie complements her active lifestyle by being mindful about the food she's eating.
"The things I do grab and eat along the way, I feel like that's such an important part of it," she said, "because even if I don't have time to fit in some giant weightlifting session, I feel I can I can control a little more of what I'm putting in my body."
And much like her workout routine, when it comes to nutrition, Carrie tries to focus on meals that are simple, noting that while it often feels easy to "grab fast food," she chooses whole and nutritious foods: "I feel like that's the best for your body and it makes you feel the best and then you can put your best foot forward."
It's just one of the ways the "Church Bells" singer is dedicated to healthy living—take it from her trainer Eve Overland.
"She puts in 100 percent of her entire being into everything she does, in or out of the gym," her trainer told E! News in September. "She's very focused, motivated and she's always in a good mood."
