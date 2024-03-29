Carrie Underwood Divulges Her Fitness Tips and "Simple" Food Secret

Watch : Carrie Underwood Introduces Her New Rescue Dog Charlie

Carrie Underwood's approach to health and fitness has fans blown away.

The "If I Didn't Love You" singer—who has been open about her impressive fitness journey—is doubling down on the idea that when it comes to working out, you just have to do what you can, when you can.

"Just like everybody else, you fit it in," she told Today.com in an interview published March 28. "Some mornings I get to have a good long workout, some mornings it's a quick walk and some mornings, it's nothing."

The 41-year-old tries to make her workouts "approachable and simple" but also "maximize results," often with circuit training, which involves endurance training, resistance training, high-intensity aerobics, and exercises performed in a circuit.

And, of course, music plays a huge part in her exercising routine.

"I feel like it can definitely change your mood and help you get in a few more reps or move a little faster," she said, "and kind of give you that extra energy that you need."