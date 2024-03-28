Shakira and Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Step Out for Dinner in NYC

Shakira stepped out for dinner with Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount at Carbone in NYC March 26, days after they starred together in the music video for her song "Puntería."

Shakira is living it up whenever, wherever.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was spotted stepping out for dinner alongside Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, 31, in New York City on March 26.

The duo enjoyed a dinner at NYC hotspot Carbone following Shakira's surprise performance, during which the 47-year-old sang to a crowd of more than 40,000 fans in Time Square to celebrate the March 22 release of her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

For their outing, Shakira and Lucien—who recently starred alongside the songstress in the steamy video for her song "Puntería"—went for coordinated all black looks.

E! News reached out to reps for Shakira and Lucien but has not heard back yet.

This sighting comes during a busy time for the "She Wolf" singer who, in addition to her new album, is adjusting to a new personal era after her June 2022 split from Gerard Piqué.

photos
Shakira & Gerard Piqué: Romance Rewind

"For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," she told the Times of London in an interview published March 16. "There was a lot of sacrifice for love."

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

In fact, Shakira has been candid about the betrayal she felt through her breakup, especially after Gerard—with whom she shares children Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9—went public with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti just three months after their split.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement," she sang on 2023's "BZRP Music Session #53" (translated from Spanish to English). "I don't even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you."

To revisit Shakira and Gerard's family photos prior to their split, keep reading.

Instagram
Magical Memories

Family vacation! Shakira shared snapshots of her and her children visiting Disney World in Florida in January 2022.

Instagram
All Smiles

The mother-son duo wore their Mickey Mouse ears while enjoying a day at the amusement park.

TikTok
No. 1 Fan

"Watching the @miamiheat win while having a hugs and kisses session," the artist captioned a December 2021 Instagram post, "(sweeter than a pound of cotton candy!)"

TikTok
Her “New Dancers”

Shakira posted a video of herself and her "new dancers" brushing up on their choreography to TikTok in August 2021.

Instagram
Happy Holidays

Shakira spent time with her boys after Christmas and couldn't help but snuggle up with all of them.

Instagram
Muddy Buddies

Gerard Piqué had a boys' day with his sons Milan and Sasha in October 2018.

Instagram
Best Buds

These two are best friends and it's too cute.

Instagram
Mom's Biggest Fans

Sasha and Milan looked like little rockers as they watched their mom in concert in summer of 2018.

Instagram
New Year's Eve Blast

The family of four rang in the new year together in a snowy location in 2017.

Instagram
Face Time

After Sasha got sick in 2016, Shakira shared this snap to show how happy and healthy he was.

Instagram
Kisses

Happy baby, happy father.

Instagram
Travel Buddies

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer loves taking her boys with her on her travels...even all the way to Japan!

Instagram
Mean Muggin'

"Daddy-Sasha time!" Piqué captioned this adorable selfie in December 2015.

Instagram
Halloween Mice

In October 2015, the family dressed up as the iconic Italian mouse character Topo Gigio for Halloween.

Instagram
Little Angels

Lovey, lovey.

JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Daddy Time

Milan and Sasha brought their dad good luck during a Spanish league football match.

Instagram
Guy Time

The retired soccer star snuggled up to his two boys in May 2015 and there is almost too much cuteness in this photo to handle. 

Instagram
Farm Fun

The family members enjoyed a day of fun at the farm in 2014.

Instagram
Trio Travel

Shakira and her now-ex took their son Milan on a trip in 2014 before they expanded their family.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

The Colombian singer shared a sweet smooch with her oldest son before getting ready for baby number two.

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

We can't get over this photo of Shakira and Milan. It's so stinking cute.

Instagram
Dress Up Time

In 2013, Milan dressed up as a police man for Halloween and it was adorable.

Instagram
Countryside Cuties

Summertime in the French countryside sounds wonderful don't you think? We have a feeling Shakira and her family loved every second they were there.

Instagram
Father-Son Time

In July 2013, the athlete spent quality time with his first born.

Instagram
Tickle Tickle

Milan has the giggles thanks to his dad's tickles.

Instagram
Take Your Son to Work

When Shakira was a coach on The Voice, she made sure to bring her son along for the ride.

Instagram
Baby Relaxing

Gerard looked totally at ease as he held his son back in April 2013.

Twitter
Milan's Soccer Debut

Baby Milan looked so peaceful in this family photo at his first soccer game.

