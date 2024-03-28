Shakira and Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Step Out for Dinner in NYC

Watch : Shakira Shuts Down Viral Theory About Breakup With Gerard Piqué

Shakira is living it up whenever, wherever.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was spotted stepping out for dinner alongside Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, 31, in New York City on March 26.

The duo enjoyed a dinner at NYC hotspot Carbone following Shakira's surprise performance, during which the 47-year-old sang to a crowd of more than 40,000 fans in Time Square to celebrate the March 22 release of her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

For their outing, Shakira and Lucien—who recently starred alongside the songstress in the steamy video for her song "Puntería"—went for coordinated all black looks.

E! News reached out to reps for Shakira and Lucien but has not heard back yet.

This sighting comes during a busy time for the "She Wolf" singer who, in addition to her new album, is adjusting to a new personal era after her June 2022 split from Gerard Piqué.