Cute College Graduation Outfit Ideas That’ll Look Good Under Any Cap & Gown

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.

Okay if you're reading this, it's probably safe to assume your college graduation is right around the corner—and that's definitely something to celebrate! You've tackled those dreaded group projects and pulled countless all-nighters to earn your degree. But as you prepare to bid farewell to your college friends and move on to the next chapter, it's a mix of emotions, isn't it? I know I know, bittersweet to say the least. But hey, you've worked hard, and you should feel incredibly proud of yourself. And what better way to mark the occasion than with a killer outfit, am I right? Or am I right?

Whether your graduation is happening outdoors, indoors, or virtually, we've rounded up the most perfect casual and semi-formal options for you to strut down that main stage and wear on the big day. And let's not forget, no more exams after this! (Unless, of course, you're heading to grad school...) So let's raise a glass to that!

Keep scrolling for the best graduation outfit ideas to match your well-deserved diploma, and that'll look absolutely fabulous under any cap and gown (no matter what plain color it is!!). From silky floral dresses to comfy jumpsuits, there's something here for everyone.