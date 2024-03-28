Cute College Graduation Outfit Ideas That’ll Look Good Under Any Cap & Gown

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
Okay if you're reading this, it's probably safe to assume your college graduation is right around the corner—and that's definitely something to celebrate! You've tackled those dreaded group projects and pulled countless all-nighters to earn your degree. But as you prepare to bid farewell to your college friends and move on to the next chapter, it's a mix of emotions, isn't it? I know I know, bittersweet to say the least. But hey, you've worked hard, and you should feel incredibly proud of yourself. And what better way to mark the occasion than with a killer outfit, am I right? Or am I right?
Whether your graduation is happening outdoors, indoors, or virtually, we've rounded up the most perfect casual and semi-formal options for you to strut down that main stage and wear on the big day. And let's not forget, no more exams after this! (Unless, of course, you're heading to grad school...) So let's raise a glass to that!
Keep scrolling for the best graduation outfit ideas to match your well-deserved diploma, and that'll look absolutely fabulous under any cap and gown (no matter what plain color it is!!). From silky floral dresses to comfy jumpsuits, there's something here for everyone.
House of Harlow x REVOLVE Nicola Romper
This stylish romper is exactly what you need for your graduation day attire. Pair it with some chic neutral heels for a look that's sure to turn heads.
BHLDN Molly Stretch Crepe Square-Neck Mini Dress
You can never go wrong with a classic white dress for graduation, and this stretch crepe square-neck mini dress is the perfect blend between timeless and chic.
Reformation Joana Silk Dress
Isn't the print on this strapless dress from Reformation just stunning? Crafted from lightweight silk charmeuse fabric, it'll keep you cool and make you look so elegant and ready to take on the adult world.
Rhode Anton Midi Dress
Now that your life as a professional is about to begin, match that sophisticated yet chic energy with this gorgeous Rhode midi dress. It may be pricey, but you'll be able to use it for many years post-grad.
More To Come Houda Strapless Mini Dress
Give off Legally Blonde vibes with this adorable pink mini dress from Revolve. Trust us, you'll look just as cute as Elle Woods did on Graduation day!!
ASOS LUXE Curve Jacquard Cropped Blazer and Shorts
This jacquard set is anything but basic. Just take a glance at the cropped silhouette, the charming cuff tie details, and the blooming floral pattern—seriously, it's all in the details! And wait until you turn around, it also features a captivating, sultry bow that's just too cute.
Fanmmon Finike Dress
In warmer weather, nothing beats the cool comfort of linen, and this blue design takes it up a notch with its floral embroidery and unique diagonal seam. Trust me, even with the price tag, this piece is worth every penny for its quality and style.
Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Linen Scalloped Midi Dress
Seriously, you're going to get so many compliments in this effortlessly chic strapless midi dress. Crafted from airy 100% linen, its relaxed silhouette and cute scallop details add a touch of laid-back charm, making it ideal for your special day.
Showpo Brailey Mini Dress
Your future is bright, and so is this sunshine yellow dress. It'll keep you cool in case your graduation is during the summer months in an outside venue, and will also add a beautiful pop of color underneath any gown.
Lulus From Sunrise Teal Floral Print Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Looking for a chic, affordable jumpsuit under $100? Lulus is that girl. Just don't forget to use exclusive E! code E20LULUS to save 20% on your first purchase (that includes savings on already discounted items).
