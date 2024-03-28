Cute College Graduation Outfit Ideas That’ll Look Good Under Any Cap & Gown

Yes bestie you did it!! Now it’s time to strut down that stage to collect your diploma in a fabulous grad dress.

By Camila Quimper Mar 28, 2024 8:23 PMTags
Shop College Grad Fit IdeasCourtesy of Reformation

Okay if you're reading this, it's probably safe to assume your college graduation is right around the corner—and that's definitely something to celebrate! You've tackled those dreaded group projects and pulled countless all-nighters to earn your degree. But as you prepare to bid farewell to your college friends and move on to the next chapter, it's a mix of emotions, isn't it? I know I know, bittersweet to say the least. But hey, you've worked hard, and you should feel incredibly proud of yourself. And what better way to mark the occasion than with a killer outfit, am I right? Or am I right? 

Whether your graduation is happening outdoors, indoors, or virtually, we've rounded up the most perfect casual and semi-formal options for you to strut down that main stage and wear on the big day. And let's not forget, no more exams after this! (Unless, of course, you're heading to grad school...) So let's raise a glass to that!

Keep scrolling for the best graduation outfit ideas to match your well-deserved diploma, and that'll look absolutely fabulous under any cap and gown (no matter what plain color it is!!). From silky floral dresses to comfy jumpsuits, there's something here for everyone.

House of Harlow x REVOLVE Nicola Romper

This stylish romper is exactly what you need for your graduation day attire. Pair it with some chic neutral heels for a look that's sure to turn heads.

$188
Revolve

BHLDN Molly Stretch Crepe Square-Neck Mini Dress

You can never go wrong with a classic white dress for graduation, and this stretch crepe square-neck mini dress is the perfect blend between timeless and chic.

$168
Anthropologie

Reformation Joana Silk Dress

Isn't the print on this strapless dress from Reformation just stunning? Crafted from lightweight silk charmeuse fabric, it'll keep you cool and make you look so elegant and ready to take on the adult world.

$278
Reformation

Rhode Anton Midi Dress

Now that your life as a professional is about to begin, match that sophisticated yet chic energy with this gorgeous Rhode midi dress. It may be pricey, but you'll be able to use it for many years post-grad.

$585
Anthropologie

More To Come Houda Strapless Mini Dress

Give off Legally Blonde vibes with this adorable pink mini dress from Revolve. Trust us, you'll look just as cute as Elle Woods did on Graduation day!!

$78
Revolve
ASOS LUXE Curve Jacquard Cropped Blazer and Shorts

This jacquard set is anything but basic. Just take a glance at the cropped silhouette, the charming cuff tie details, and the blooming floral pattern—seriously, it's all in the details! And wait until you turn around, it also features a captivating, sultry bow that's just too cute.

$94.99
$76
Blazer
$69.99
$52.50
Shorts

Fanmmon Finike Dress

In warmer weather, nothing beats the cool comfort of linen, and this blue design takes it up a notch with its floral embroidery and unique diagonal seam. Trust me, even with the price tag, this piece is worth every penny for its quality and style.

$435
Fanmmon

Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Linen Scalloped Midi Dress

Seriously, you're going to get so many compliments in this effortlessly chic strapless midi dress. Crafted from airy 100% linen, its relaxed silhouette and cute scallop details add a touch of laid-back charm, making it ideal for your special day. 

$130
$104
Abercrombie & Fitch

Showpo Brailey Mini Dress

Your future is bright, and so is this sunshine yellow dress. It'll keep you cool in case your graduation is during the summer months in an outside venue, and will also add a beautiful pop of color underneath any gown.

$79.95
Showpo

Lulus From Sunrise Teal Floral Print Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Looking for a chic, affordable jumpsuit under $100? Lulus is that girl. Just don't forget to use exclusive E! code E20LULUS to save 20% on your first purchase (that includes savings on already discounted items).

 

$72
Lulus

