Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Files for Divorce Following His Arrests

Watch : Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested For Second Time

The sun is setting on Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet's marriage.

Following the entrepreneur's recent arrests, he has officially filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset alum after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News April 5.

Dumontet—who cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup—is requesting sole legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet. He further asked the court to prohibit Quinn from receiving spousal support.

The divorce filing comes after Dumontet was arrested at the family's California home on March 19. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that Dumontet was taken into custody following a call about a domestic dispute.

During that incident, authorities said, Dumontet threw "a bag with glass but missed, and struck the child causing injury," adding that "police and paramedics arrived on scene and treated the child, but he was not transported."

And although authorities noted that a child was not transported to the hospital, a source with knowledge told E! News that the paramedics on site determined baby Christian needed to go to ER and was taken there by his mom.