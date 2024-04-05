Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Files for Divorce Following His Arrests

The sun is setting on Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet's marriage.
Following the entrepreneur's recent arrests, he has officially filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset alum after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News April 5.
Dumontet—who cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup—is requesting sole legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet. He further asked the court to prohibit Quinn from receiving spousal support.
The divorce filing comes after Dumontet was arrested at the family's California home on March 19. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that Dumontet was taken into custody following a call about a domestic dispute.
During that incident, authorities said, Dumontet threw "a bag with glass but missed, and struck the child causing injury," adding that "police and paramedics arrived on scene and treated the child, but he was not transported."
And although authorities noted that a child was not transported to the hospital, a source with knowledge told E! News that the paramedics on site determined baby Christian needed to go to ER and was taken there by his mom.
Meanwhile, Dumontet was booked on assault with a deadly weapon, with his bail set at $30,000, which he paid upon his release.
And his brush with law enforcement didn't end there.
The following day, March 20, Dumontet was arrested again for returning to the family's home despite Quinn being granted an emergency protective order, according to a booking log obtained by E! News.
Dumontet later filed court documents defending himself against Quinn's allegations.
In the paperwork, submitted as part of his request for a restraining order against the realtor and obtained by E! News March 26, it's stated that there has "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship."
"Ms. Quinn filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings," Dumontet's attorney wrote. "Mr. Dumontet has never threatened violence and never engaged in any acts that could be construed as violence towards Ms. Quinn."
E! News has reached out to Quinn and Dumontet's reps for comment on the divorce but hasn't heard back.
As their legal battle continues, revisit Quinn and Dumontet's relationship from the beginning...