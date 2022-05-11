A Relationship Status Check on Your Favorite Selling Sunset Stars

Watch : Christine Quinn Reveals Her Future on Selling Sunset

These stars go on and off the market faster than Beverly Hills mansions!

If you're trying to keep up with the relationship statuses of your favorite Selling Sunset stars, we're here to help. From engagements and weddings to secret relationships, the Netflix reality cast—including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, and Amanza Smith—keep busy after work hours.

Chrishell, who previously dated Oppenheim Group owner Jason, announced that she is dating non-binary musician G Flip in May. On May 10, Chrishell opened about her "deep connection" with the musician and her sexuality.

"You don't get to choose when you come into someone's life," Chrishell said in an Instagram video. "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this, but for me it is about the person. It is about their heart."

Thankfully, we will get to see more from this pair as Chrishell stars in G Flip's Get Me Outta Here music video which drops on May 12.