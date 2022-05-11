A Relationship Status Check on Your Favorite Selling Sunset Stars

Want to know the relationship status of Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause and the rest of the Selling Sunset crew? Find out here!

These stars go on and off the market faster than Beverly Hills mansions!

If you're trying to keep up with the relationship statuses of your favorite Selling Sunset stars, we're here to help. From engagements and weddings to secret relationships, the Netflix reality cast—including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, and Amanza Smith—keep busy after work hours. 

Chrishell, who previously dated Oppenheim Group owner Jason, announced that she is dating non-binary musician G Flip in May. On May 10, Chrishell opened about her "deep connection" with the musician and her sexuality.

"You don't get to choose when you come into someone's life," Chrishell said in an Instagram video. "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this, but for me it is about the person. It is about their heart."

Thankfully, we will get to see more from this pair as Chrishell stars in G Flip's Get Me Outta Here music video which drops on May 12.

Keep reading to check out the relationship statuses of your favorite Selling Sunset stars.

Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell is currently dating nonbinary musician G Flip.

In an Instagram video on May 10, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December. 

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an E! News interview on April 1, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

So will we get to see this mystery man on our small screens? Well, Jason previously told E! that he thinks  "there's a good chance he eventually ends up on the show."

Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

