Paige DeSorbo Speaks Out After Boyfriend Craig Conover Called Breakup "Very Probable"

Don't worry Bravo fans, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are doing just fine.
One week after the Southern Charm star sparked breakup speculation during a candid conversation about the couple's long-distance relationship on Summer House's March 21 episode, Paige put the split rumors to rest and defended her man's statements.
"Honestly, I wasn't upset about it at all because I think everything he said I agreed with," the Giggly Squad podcast cohost exclusively told E! News March 27 while promoting the pair's new partnership with Panera. "Yes, in statistics people could potentially break up. We have a higher rate because we do do long distance, but I think if we weren't acknowledging that we would be really naive."
In fact, Paige applauded Craig for being realistic about the difficulties of dating while she lives in NYC and he remains in Charleston.
"I think Craig and I do a good job of talking about all the things that maybe are taboo or scary to talk about before big life events," the 31-year-old added. "I was thankful that he said that because I feel the same way. I know he felt that way and so it honestly put me at ease."
Craig also clarified what he meant when he said it's "very probable" their relationship might now work out in the end.
"It's just about not being delusional," the Pillows and Beer podcast cohost told E!. "Just because we're on TV doesn't mean that we're not going to deal with the exact same things that everyone else out there does. If we were to sit there and act like everything just works out every single time, I just think that would be dishonest. Obviously we want it to work out."
So, yes, after almost three years of dating, the reality stars are more in love than ever.
"For us, we're like, 'Hey, we haven't figured out everything yet, but we love each other and we're happier together than we are apart,'" Craig noted. "We're going to take every challenge as it comes instead of letting the fear of the future ruin the happiness of today."
Plus, if the two ever do get married, Paige is a step ahead with wedding planning, especially when it comes to the menu.
"Maybe Panera will cater our wedding," she said with a laugh. "When Craig and I first started dating, one of the first mornings we woke up after a night of going out we looked at each other and we're like, 'Panera?' But the one caveat is we only eat Panera in bed. We can't sit anywhere else except the bed to eat mac and cheese."
