Exclusive

Paige DeSorbo Speaks Out After Boyfriend Craig Conover Called Breakup "Very Probable"

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover addressed rumors they are headed for a split after he said it's "very probable" their long-distance relationship won't last on Summer House.

By Brett Malec Mar 28, 2024 3:10 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesCouplesSouthern CharmNBCUSummer House
Watch: Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

Don't worry Bravo fans, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are doing just fine.

One week after the Southern Charm star sparked breakup speculation during a candid conversation about the couple's long-distance relationship on Summer House's March 21 episode, Paige put the split rumors to rest and defended her man's statements.

"Honestly, I wasn't upset about it at all because I think everything he said I agreed with," the Giggly Squad podcast cohost exclusively told E! News March 27 while promoting the pair's new partnership with Panera. "Yes, in statistics people could potentially break up. We have a higher rate because we do do long distance, but I think if we weren't acknowledging that we would be really naive."

In fact, Paige applauded Craig for being realistic about the difficulties of dating while she lives in NYC and he remains in Charleston.

"I think Craig and I do a good job of talking about all the things that maybe are taboo or scary to talk about before big life events," the 31-year-old added. "I was thankful that he said that because I feel the same way. I know he felt that way and so it honestly put me at ease."

photos
Summer House Season 8 Cast Photos

Craig also clarified what he meant when he said it's "very probable" their relationship might now work out in the end.

Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Panera

"It's just about not being delusional," the Pillows and Beer podcast cohost told E!. "Just because we're on TV doesn't mean that we're not going to deal with the exact same things that everyone else out there does. If we were to sit there and act like everything just works out every single time, I just think that would be dishonest. Obviously we want it to work out."

So, yes, after almost three years of dating, the reality stars are more in love than ever.

"For us, we're like, 'Hey, we haven't figured out everything yet, but we love each other and we're happier together than we are apart,'" Craig noted. "We're going to take every challenge as it comes instead of letting the fear of the future ruin the happiness of today."

Plus, if the two ever do get married, Paige is a step ahead with wedding planning, especially when it comes to the menu.

Trending Stories

1

Abby & Brittany: Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Is Married

2

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

3

Michael Jackson's Kids Prince, Bigi & Paris Make Rare Joint Appearance

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

"Maybe Panera will cater our wedding," she said with a laugh. "When Craig and I first started dating, one of the first mornings we woke up after a night of going out we looked at each other and we're like, 'Panera?' But the one caveat is we only eat Panera in bed. We can't sit anywhere else except the bed to eat mac and cheese."

Keep reading to look back at Craig and Paige's cutest couple moments.

Check out Panera's revamped menu with nine new items starting April 4. And don't miss Summer House Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Instagram
A Budding Bravo Romance

Winter House co-stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo started casually seeing each other in summer 2021 before becoming a couple that fall. As Craig told E! News, "We openly dated around until it just got to the point where, you know, you like one person so much that you don't want to do that anymore."

Instagram
A Summer House Soirée

Craig joined Paige for a photobooth session as they celebrated her Summer House co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula saying "I do" on September 25.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Paige and Craig dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee à la Hulu's Pam and Tommy for Halloween.

Instagram
Take Two

The couple that goes all out for Halloween together, stays together.

Instagram
Instagram Official

Craig made his debut on Paige's Instagram grid on December 19 with this cute pic captioned, "Sew in love."

Instagram
Ski Trip Smooches

Paige began making appearances on Craig's Instagram around the same time.

Instagram
Hitting the Slopes

The couple is currently "having a lot of fun and spending more time with each other," Craig recently told E! News, "and just happy."

Instagram
Fur-real Adorable

Dressed to the nines, Paige and Craig got cozy on their Jan. 2022 trip.

Instagram
Broadway Date

Back in New York later that month, the couple spent the night on the town.

Instagram
First V-Day Together

Craig joined Paige for an Instagram Live shopping event on Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Vanderpump Summer Charm

The couple headed out West for a fun double date with former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
A WWHL Date

Nothing like a night out in the Bravo Clubhouse!

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Clubhouse Cuties

The couple paid Andy Cohen another visit in March.

Instagram/@paige_desorbo
Strike a Pose

"Getting 'the shot' is a full time job," Paige captioned this sweet Instagram pic of herself and Craig at a friend's wedding, along with candids of them perfecting their pose.

Instagram/@caconover
Beach Day

Excited to share his southern charm with his girlfriend, Craig shared pics from his fun beach day with Paige on Instagram, posing with pillows from his home decor company, Sewing Down South.

Instagram/@caconover
Hand in Hand

The happy couple took a stroll along the beach in Charleston, South Carolina.

Rich Polk/Getty Images
Hitting the Red Carpet

Paige and Craig got all glammed up for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022.

Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Panera

Panera Pair

The lovebirds snack on their favorite bites from Panera while announcing the chain's revamped menu in March 2024.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Abby & Brittany: Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Is Married

2

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

3

Michael Jackson's Kids Prince, Bigi & Paris Make Rare Joint Appearance

4

Aubrey O’ Day Weighs In on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes Being Raided

5

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Is Divorcing Husband Jeff