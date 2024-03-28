Paige DeSorbo Speaks Out After Boyfriend Craig Conover Called Breakup "Very Probable"

Watch : Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

Don't worry Bravo fans, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are doing just fine.

One week after the Southern Charm star sparked breakup speculation during a candid conversation about the couple's long-distance relationship on Summer House's March 21 episode, Paige put the split rumors to rest and defended her man's statements.

"Honestly, I wasn't upset about it at all because I think everything he said I agreed with," the Giggly Squad podcast cohost exclusively told E! News March 27 while promoting the pair's new partnership with Panera. "Yes, in statistics people could potentially break up. We have a higher rate because we do do long distance, but I think if we weren't acknowledging that we would be really naive."

In fact, Paige applauded Craig for being realistic about the difficulties of dating while she lives in NYC and he remains in Charleston.

"I think Craig and I do a good job of talking about all the things that maybe are taboo or scary to talk about before big life events," the 31-year-old added. "I was thankful that he said that because I feel the same way. I know he felt that way and so it honestly put me at ease."