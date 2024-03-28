All That Alum Kenan Thompson Reacts to Quiet on Set Allegations About Nickelodeon Shows

Watch : Josh Peck Speaks Out About Drake Bell’s Abuse Allegations

Kenan Thompson's thoughts are with his Nickelodeon family.

More than a week after the release of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV—an Investigation Discovery docuseries exploring allegations of sexual abuse, racism and sexism behind the scenes of the network's iconic shows—the former All That star expressed his support for those who shared their stories, saying that his "heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized or their families."

"I think it's a good thing that the doc is out and is putting things on display that need to be told for accountability sake," Thompson shared during a March 27 appearance on Tamron Hall. "But it's definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place."

However, the 45-year-old noted that many of the allegations, including accusations of workplace misconduct against producer Dan Schneider, "happened after I left" the network in the early aughts.

"It's tough for me because I can't really speak on things that I've never witnessed," he said. "Dan wasn't really on Kenan and Kel like that. He got a 'created by' credit but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds weren't overly overlapping like that outside of All That necessarily."