Macaulay Culkin Shares Sweet Tribute to "Best Friend" Brenda Song

Watch : Did Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Tie the Knot?

Yes, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have a suite life together.

In fact, the Home Alone star couldn't help but to gush over the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum in celebration of her 36th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for," Macaulay wrote on Instagram March 27, sharing photo of Brenda in a bathrobe with her hair wrapped up in a white towel during the couple's recent trip to Las Vegas. "You are my reason. I love you."

And in a totally relatable dad move, Macaulay—with whom Brenda shares son Dakota, 3, and a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed—also post a picture of a carton of milk in their fridge. The expiration date on the container coincided with the Dollface actress' birthday.

"P. S. The milk is due," he quipped in the caption. "Can you pick some up on your way home from work?"