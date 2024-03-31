WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Lost All Will to Live—But Coming Out as Transgender Changed Everything

Watch : WWE’s Transgender Star Gabbi Tuft Back In The Arena

Throughout her four years in the ring WWE superstar Gabbi Tuft was essentially fearless.

At 6-foot-2 and some 260 pounds of pure, chiseled muscle, "I was the alpha male," she recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "We have a term in professional wrestling, it's called grizzled. I was pretty grizzled. Never wore sunscreen, never put lotion on, I'm like, 'Ah, that's girl stuff. I don't need that.'"

But perfectly executing a Burning Hammer is one thing, working up the nerve to climb down from her Ford F-150 and officially enter the world as a transgender woman quite another.

"I was petrified," she recalled of sitting there in her stiletto heels, $15 Amazon wig and pandemic-era mask. "You're breaking every rule that society has ever beat into you of being a guy. I look at bravery as a soldier on the battlefield. But there's a different kind of courage to step out and it took a whole hell of a lot of it. I was this big human crying and shaking because I was so nervous to get out of the truck. But I did it. And it was a great, great, great moment."