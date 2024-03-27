Brittany Snow Reveals “Saddest Part” of Ex Tyler Stanaland's Selling The OC Drama

"I was not aware of a lot of things and I'll say that," Brittany further reflected. "I will say, what people think happened, happened, and I think that there's a lot of grace that I give myself and also I can own—there's a part of this I don't have a part in—they messed up."

And although the Pitch Perfect star didn't know what was happening at the time, she watched it all play out when it dropped on Netflix.

"Of course I saw it—I watched it with my dog," she continued. "I think the saddest part of the whole thing was I didn't see any of it—to trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character'—I had instincts, and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them"

Brittany shared that she had a lot of anger that she's managed to let go of, and doesn't have any regrets when it comes to her former relationship with Tyler—who she began dating in 2018 before the couple tied the knot two years later.

And while Tyler—who has since exited Selling the OC following all the drama that surrounded his relationships—appeared to have soft launched a relationship with a new mystery woman last month, Brittany is flying solo for the time being.

"I've been single weirdly—I'm saying weirdly because it's very easy for me to get in a relationship—and I've been actively trying to be alone and be with myself and feel the feelings and not have to bandaid it with a sparkly shiny emotional thing," she clarified. "I've been in and out of things a little bit, but nothing concretely."

Despite the messiness that ensued during their divorce, Tyler and Brittany had a very sweet love story. Read on for a look back at their relationship.