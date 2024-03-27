Brittany Snow Reveals “Saddest Part” of Ex Tyler Stanaland's Selling The OC Drama

Brittany Snow reflected on the way her divorce from Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland, along with his relationships with Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona, played out on the Netflix series.

Watch: Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow isn't sold on this Netflix cast. 

In fact, the 38-year-old recently shared that while she watched the Selling the OC episodes that depicted her ex-husband Tyler Stanaland's perspective on their divorce, she wasn't at all acclimated with her ex's costars—especially Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona who fell into a love triangle, or square, with Tyler. 

"I'm collectively calling them ‘they' because I don't know any of them except my ex-husband," she told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head. And I don't want to give them any more time or energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted—which was getting my time and energy and attention."

Brittany filed for divorce from Tyler in January 2023, four months after the couple first announced their separation on social media. 

And while the proceedings were not finalized until July 2023, Tyler alluded to infidelity that may have taken place when he retrospectively admitted to sharing an off-camera kiss with Kayla during season one of Selling the OC, which aired in August 2022. 

In the following season of the series, which aired in September 2023 but was filmed amid his divorce from Brittany, Tyler began pursuing a close friendship with another costar, Alex. After an entire season of blurred lines, the couple share an extremely passionate kiss in a hot tub in the final episode.

David Crotty/Getty Images

"I was not aware of a lot of things and I'll say that," Brittany further reflected. "I will say, what people think happened, happened, and I think that there's a lot of grace that I give myself and also I can own—there's a part of this I don't have a part in—they messed up."

And although the Pitch Perfect star didn't know what was happening at the time, she watched it all play out when it dropped on Netflix. 

"Of course I saw it—I watched it with my dog," she continued. "I think the saddest part of the whole thing was I didn't see any of it—to trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character'—I had instincts, and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them"

Brittany shared that she had a lot of anger that she's managed to let go of, and doesn't have any regrets when it comes to her former relationship with Tyler—who she began dating in 2018 before the couple tied the knot two years later. 

And while Tyler—who has since exited Selling the OC following all the drama that surrounded his relationships—appeared to have soft launched a relationship with a new mystery woman last month, Brittany is flying solo for the time being. 

"I've been single weirdly—I'm saying weirdly because it's very easy for me to get in a relationship—and I've been actively trying to be alone and be with myself and feel the feelings and not have to bandaid it with a sparkly shiny emotional thing," she clarified. "I've been in and out of things a little bit, but nothing concretely." 

Despite the messiness that ensued during their divorce, Tyler and Brittany had a very sweet love story. Read on for a look back at their relationship. 

Brittany Snow/Instagram

August 2018: Instagram Official

The two first began dating in 2018 after Tyler Stanaland decided to shoot his shot in the most modern way: By sliding into Brittany Snow’s DMs. By that August, they were Instagram official, with the Pitch Perfect star sharing an image of their feet, captioning her post, "music that's good for the sole.” 

And by the following Valentine's Day, it was clear that they love continued to blossom. 

"I couldn't have dreamed a more incredible human if I tried," Tyler captioned a February 2019 post. "Thank you for all that you are and for keeping my sun weathered face hydrated. Happy Valentine’s Day. Love you to the moon and back." 

Gotham/GC Images

February 2019: Pitch Perfect Engagement

But Valentine’s Day wasn’t the only occasion the couple were ready to celebrate, as they had also gotten engaged. 

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Brittany captioned a post that February. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt." 

The realtor also echoed his excitement about their next chapter.

"A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask," he began his post. "Forever?" He added, "Luckily she said yes and we've spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family."

David Crotty/Getty Images

March 2020: Marriage Milestone

Fast-forward to the following year and the two more than happy to say “I do” in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. 

As an eyewitness told E! News at the time of their ceremony, “Brittany and Tyler held hands as they recited their vows. At the end of the ceremony, they held umbrellas and posed for photos. Then they walked through the vineyard with their wedding party and toasted with champagne and beers. They both looked very happy and excited about their day."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

September 2022: Calling It Quits

The couple announced their separation after two years of marriage in 2022."

After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Brittany wrote on Sept. 14, which Tyler echoed in a matching post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

They continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

March 2024: Moving On

While the reality star’s dating life took center stage on Selling the OC after his split from Brittany, the Someone Great star remained tight-lipped about her personal life. However, in March 2024, she confirmed she was single and open to dating, detailing her life following her divorce.

 “I was not aware of lot of things and I’ll say that,” she said during an episode of Call Her Daddy. “So, I will say what people think happened, happened and I think that there’s also in my experience with this and how I’ve processed it, there’s a lot of grace that I give myself.”

