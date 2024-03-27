Brittany Snow Reveals “Saddest Part” of Ex Tyler Stanaland's Selling The OC Drama

Brittany Snow isn't sold on this Netflix cast.
In fact, the 38-year-old recently shared that while she watched the Selling the OC episodes that depicted her ex-husband Tyler Stanaland's perspective on their divorce, she wasn't at all acclimated with her ex's costars—especially Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona who fell into a love triangle, or square, with Tyler.
"I'm collectively calling them ‘they' because I don't know any of them except my ex-husband," she told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head. And I don't want to give them any more time or energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted—which was getting my time and energy and attention."
Brittany filed for divorce from Tyler in January 2023, four months after the couple first announced their separation on social media.
And while the proceedings were not finalized until July 2023, Tyler alluded to infidelity that may have taken place when he retrospectively admitted to sharing an off-camera kiss with Kayla during season one of Selling the OC, which aired in August 2022.
In the following season of the series, which aired in September 2023 but was filmed amid his divorce from Brittany, Tyler began pursuing a close friendship with another costar, Alex. After an entire season of blurred lines, the couple share an extremely passionate kiss in a hot tub in the final episode.
"I was not aware of a lot of things and I'll say that," Brittany further reflected. "I will say, what people think happened, happened, and I think that there's a lot of grace that I give myself and also I can own—there's a part of this I don't have a part in—they messed up."
And although the Pitch Perfect star didn't know what was happening at the time, she watched it all play out when it dropped on Netflix.
"Of course I saw it—I watched it with my dog," she continued. "I think the saddest part of the whole thing was I didn't see any of it—to trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character'—I had instincts, and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them"
Brittany shared that she had a lot of anger that she's managed to let go of, and doesn't have any regrets when it comes to her former relationship with Tyler—who she began dating in 2018 before the couple tied the knot two years later.
And while Tyler—who has since exited Selling the OC following all the drama that surrounded his relationships—appeared to have soft launched a relationship with a new mystery woman last month, Brittany is flying solo for the time being.
"I've been single weirdly—I'm saying weirdly because it's very easy for me to get in a relationship—and I've been actively trying to be alone and be with myself and feel the feelings and not have to bandaid it with a sparkly shiny emotional thing," she clarified. "I've been in and out of things a little bit, but nothing concretely."
