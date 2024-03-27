Brittany Snow Details “Completely” Shocking Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow is sharing her side of the story.
Nearly a year after finalizing her divorce from Selling the O.C. star Tyler Stanaland, the Pitch Perfect alum detailed how it felt to see her ex's seemingly unfaithful behavior in the Selling Sunset spin-off.
"I did not know what was going on," Brittany told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode of Call Her Daddy. "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."
And when the Call Her Daddy host asked if Brittany personally knew the women involved with her ex-husband on the series, she joked, "Which one?" before clarifying that she did not.
Brittany and Tyler separated in September 2022, but the John Tucker Must Die alum did not file for divorce until January of the following year, and the proceedings were finalized that July. During this process, Tyler retrospectively admitted he had an off-camera kiss with costar Kayla Cardona during season one of the Selling the O.C.—which aired in August 2022.
The following season of the Netflix series, which aired in September 2023, detailed the real estate agent's extremely close friendship with another costar, Alex Hall, as he went through his divorce with Brittany. In the season finale, Tyler and Alex shared a passionate kiss in a hot tub.
"Of course I saw it—I watched it with my dog," Brittany, appearing visibly upset, explained of the events depicted on the real estate series. "What people think happened, happened—now I can laugh about it. It's insane and it's so funny."
After the events that unfolded during season two of Selling the O.C., Tyler announced he was exiting the series. And while what played out in the last year was difficult for Brittany, she is trying to let go.
"I had instincts and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them—there's a lot of grace I give myself so I can own—there's a part of this I don't have a part in," she added. "They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it from every side and release that anger because it doesn't serve me."
Brittany—who began dating the real estate broker in 2018 before tying the knot in 2020—also emphasized that when she looks back at the relationship she shared with Tyler, she doesn't have any regrets.
"There was love there," she added. "There was a marriage there. There was so much love. I think that gray is hard to understand because it's much more salacious and interesting that it's just ‘he did this' and ‘she did this' and that's what I would want to put out there. I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don't regret it. I don't regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it."
