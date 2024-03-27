Brittany Snow Details “Completely” Shocking Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Watch : Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow is sharing her side of the story.

Nearly a year after finalizing her divorce from Selling the O.C. star Tyler Stanaland, the Pitch Perfect alum detailed how it felt to see her ex's seemingly unfaithful behavior in the Selling Sunset spin-off.

"I did not know what was going on," Brittany told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode of Call Her Daddy. "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."

And when the Call Her Daddy host asked if Brittany personally knew the women involved with her ex-husband on the series, she joked, "Which one?" before clarifying that she did not.

Brittany and Tyler separated in September 2022, but the John Tucker Must Die alum did not file for divorce until January of the following year, and the proceedings were finalized that July. During this process, Tyler retrospectively admitted he had an off-camera kiss with costar Kayla Cardona during season one of the Selling the O.C.—which aired in August 2022.