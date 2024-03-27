Brittany Snow Details “Completely” Shocking Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Months after finalizing her divorce from Selling The O.C. star Tyler Stanaland, Brittany Snow reflected on seeing his relationships with Kayla Cardona and Alex Hall play out on television.

By Olivia Evans Mar 27, 2024 1:20 PMTags
Brittany SnowCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow is sharing her side of the story. 

Nearly a year after finalizing her divorce from Selling the O.C. star Tyler Stanaland, the Pitch Perfect alum detailed how it felt to see her ex's seemingly unfaithful behavior in the Selling Sunset spin-off. 

"I did not know what was going on," Brittany told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode of Call Her Daddy. "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."

And when the Call Her Daddy host asked if Brittany personally knew the women involved with her ex-husband on the series, she joked, "Which one?" before clarifying that she did not. 

Brittany and Tyler separated in September 2022, but the John Tucker Must Die alum did not file for divorce until January of the following year, and the proceedings were finalized that July. During this process, Tyler retrospectively admitted he had an off-camera kiss with costar Kayla Cardona during season one of the Selling the O.C.—which aired in August 2022. 

photos
The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

The following season of the Netflix series, which aired in September 2023, detailed the real estate agent's extremely close friendship with another costar, Alex Hall, as he went through his divorce with Brittany. In the season finale, Tyler and Alex shared a passionate kiss in a hot tub. 

"Of course I saw it—I watched it with my dog," Brittany, appearing visibly upset, explained of the events depicted on the real estate series. "What people think happened, happened—now I can laugh about it. It's insane and it's so funny."

After the events that unfolded during season two of Selling the O.C., Tyler announced he was exiting the series. And while what played out in the last year was difficult for Brittany, she is trying to let go. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Singer Duffy Returns to Social Media Years After Detailing Kidnapping

2

Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Hits New Milestone in Cancer Fight

3

Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Silence After Federal Agents Raid His Homes

"I had instincts and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them—there's a lot of grace I give myself so I can own—there's a part of this I don't have a part in," she added. "They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it from every side and release that anger because it doesn't serve me." 

Brittany—who began dating the real estate broker in 2018 before tying the knot in 2020—also emphasized that when she looks back at the relationship she shared with Tyler, she doesn't have any regrets. 

"There was love there," she added. "There was a marriage there. There was so much love. I think that gray is hard to understand because it's much more salacious and interesting that it's just ‘he did this' and ‘she did this' and that's what I would want to put out there. I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don't regret it. I don't regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it."

To see all the love Brittany is referring to, read on to look back on her relationship with Tyler.

Brittany Snow/Instagram

August 2018: Instagram Official

The two first began dating in 2018 after Tyler Stanaland decided to shoot his shot in the most modern way: By sliding into Brittany Snow’s DMs. By that August, they were Instagram official, with the Pitch Perfect star sharing an image of their feet, captioning her post, "music that's good for the sole.” 

And by the following Valentine's Day, it was clear that they love continued to blossom. 

"I couldn't have dreamed a more incredible human if I tried," Tyler captioned a February 2019 post. "Thank you for all that you are and for keeping my sun weathered face hydrated. Happy Valentine’s Day. Love you to the moon and back." 

Gotham/GC Images

February 2019: Pitch Perfect Engagement

But Valentine’s Day wasn’t the only occasion the couple were ready to celebrate, as they had also gotten engaged. 

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Brittany captioned a post that February. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt." 

The realtor also echoed his excitement about their next chapter.

"A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask," he began his post. "Forever?" He added, "Luckily she said yes and we've spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family."

David Crotty/Getty Images

March 2020: Marriage Milestone

Fast-forward to the following year and the two more than happy to say “I do” in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. 

As an eyewitness told E! News at the time of their ceremony, “Brittany and Tyler held hands as they recited their vows. At the end of the ceremony, they held umbrellas and posed for photos. Then they walked through the vineyard with their wedding party and toasted with champagne and beers. They both looked very happy and excited about their day."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

September 2022: Calling It Quits

The couple announced their separation after two years of marriage in 2022."

After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Brittany wrote on Sept. 14, which Tyler echoed in a matching post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

They continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

March 2024: Moving On

While the reality star’s dating life took center stage on Selling the OC after his split from Brittany, the Someone Great star remained tight-lipped about her personal life. However, in March 2024, she confirmed she was single and open to dating, detailing her life following her divorce.

 “I was not aware of lot of things and I’ll say that,” she said during an episode of Call Her Daddy. “So, I will say what people think happened, happened and I think that there’s also in my experience with this and how I’ve processed it, there’s a lot of grace that I give myself.”

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Singer Duffy Returns to Social Media Years After Detailing Kidnapping

2

Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Hits New Milestone in Cancer Fight

3

Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Silence After Federal Agents Raid His Homes

4

Brittany Snow Details Shocking Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

5

Oliver Hudson Details Childhood Trauma From Goldie Hawn's Lifestyle