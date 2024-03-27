Singer Duffy Breaks 3-Year Social Media Silence After Detailing Rape and Kidnapping

Content warning: this story discusses sexual assault.
Duffy is once again communicating with her fans.
The "Mercy" singer (whose full name is Aimee Duffy) has returned to social media, sharing her first post in more than three years. Her return also occurs four years after she first opened up publicly about being the victim of a rape and kidnapping to a foreign country.
The post featured an inspirational video which describes the origin of happiness. "One day you're going to see it, that happiness was always about the discovery," a voiceover said in the video. "The hope the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go. Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself."
It continued, "One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others. One day you will realize that true happiness comes from within, and no external factors can define it. It was always about you."
The 39-year-old captioned her March 26 post, "A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy."
And Duffy's post was soon filled with love from fans who were happy to hear from the artist once again.
"We love you and miss you luv. We'll wait for you, we're here," one user wrote alongside a heart, while another added, "We love you and hope and wish you are happy, fulfilled and where your heart wants you to be. Sending you lots of positive energy and hugs!"
In February 2020, Duffy shared a since-deleted Instagram post—as well as a subsequent written essay—which detailed a harrowing ordeal in which the singer says she had been drugged, raped and taken to a foreign country where she was held hostage over a number of days. She has never named her attacker.
The ordeal caused her to retreat from the spotlight for ten years before she finally felt ready to share her experience.
"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why?" she wrote at the time. "The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days."
She continued, "Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."
The "Rockferry" artist also further explained why she'd taken a step back from releasing music.
"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain?" she wrote. "I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke."
She also took a moment to express her gratitude to the fans who had stood by her, writing, "I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that."