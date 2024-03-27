Singer Duffy Breaks 3-Year Social Media Silence After Detailing Rape and Kidnapping

Watch : Duffy Reveals She Was Raped, Drugged & Held Against Her Will

Content warning: this story discusses sexual assault.

Duffy is once again communicating with her fans.

The "Mercy" singer (whose full name is Aimee Duffy) has returned to social media, sharing her first post in more than three years. Her return also occurs four years after she first opened up publicly about being the victim of a rape and kidnapping to a foreign country.

The post featured an inspirational video which describes the origin of happiness. "One day you're going to see it, that happiness was always about the discovery," a voiceover said in the video. "The hope the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go. Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself."

It continued, "One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others. One day you will realize that true happiness comes from within, and no external factors can define it. It was always about you."

The 39-year-old captioned her March 26 post, "A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy."