Singer Duffy Says She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive

For nearly the last decade, Duffy has stayed mostly out of the spotlight. Now, the singer has shared a harrowing reason for her absence.

35-year-old Grammy winner Aimee Duffy, known by fans solely by her last name, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a single picture to her otherwise bare account. In a lengthy caption, the voice behind famed hit "Mercy" began with, "You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this."

"The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it," she continued. "Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak."

"The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days," Duffy stated. "Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."