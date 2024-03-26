Why Eva Mendes Quit Acting—And the Reason Involves Ryan Gosling

Watch : Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Acting

Eva Mendes has found her place beyond the pines with Ryan Gosling and their kids.

In fact, the Hitch alum, whose last movie credit was Ryan's 2014 directorial debut Lost River, has no regrets step away from her acting career to focus on raising their daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

"It was like a no-brainer," Eva shared on Today's March 26 broadcast. "I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children."

That's why she's very selective about her own work, choosing projects—such as her Skura Style household product line—that will allow her to be closer to home.

"Acting takes you on location," Eva noted. "It takes you away."

The 50-year-old added that Ryan, who she started dating after filming their 2011 crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines, was also supportive of her decision.