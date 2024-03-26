Why Eva Mendes Quit Acting—And the Reason Involves Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes said it was a "no-brainer" to stepped back from her acting career to raise her and Ryan Gosling's daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

Watch: Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Acting

Eva Mendes has found her place beyond the pines with Ryan Gosling and their kids.

In fact, the Hitch alum, whose last movie credit was Ryan's 2014 directorial debut Lost River, has no regrets step away from her acting career to focus on raising their daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

"It was like a no-brainer," Eva shared on Today's March 26 broadcast. "I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children."

That's why she's very selective about her own work, choosing projects—such as her Skura Style household product line—that will allow her to be closer to home.

"Acting takes you on location," Eva noted. "It takes you away."

The 50-year-old added that Ryan, who she started dating after filming their 2011 crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines, was also supportive of her decision.

photos
40 Fun Facts About Ryan Gosling

"It was almost like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'OK, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here,'" she said. "He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job."

 

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

The couple's arrangement also ensures that at least one parent will be with the girls at all times. As Eva shared earlier this month, the Barbie actor, 43, was "holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days."

Posting a video of herself at Milan Fashion Week, the actress wrote on Instagram, "La Dolce Evita made possible by...my man."

To look back at Eva and Ryan's love story, keep reading.

