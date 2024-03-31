Lamar Odom Reveals Where He Stands With Rob Kardashian 7 Years After Khloe Kardashian Divorce

Watch : Lamar Odom Shares His Message to Ex Khloe Kardashian (Exclusive)

Lamar Odom will always keep up with the Kardashians.

Particularly when it comes to Rob Kardashian, who the retired basketball player forged a deep friendship with during his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. Even years after finalizing his divorce from Khloe, Lamar still considers Rob to be like his brother.

"I don't have any siblings," Lamar said in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It was cool to me to have somebody come in my life and play that role. I learned from it."

In fact, Los Angeles Lakers alum recently sent some love to Rob—who has largely stayed out of the spotlight since becoming dad to 7-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian—when the former reality star celebrated his 37th birthday.

"Once a family, always a family," Lamar noted, explaining how his grandmother Mildred Mercer raised him with an "old school" mindset. "The past is the past."

While Lamar said he hasn't seen Rob in years, he wishes nothing but the best for him. As the 44-year-old put it, "We're always going to be family."

His well-wishes also extends to Khloe and her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 20 months, who the Good American founder shares with ex Tristan Thompson.