Lamar Odom Reveals Where He Stands With Rob Kardashian 7 Years After Khloe Kardashian Divorce

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom shared why he'll always consider Rob Kardashian to be his brother in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Watch: Lamar Odom Shares His Message to Ex Khloe Kardashian (Exclusive)

Lamar Odom will always keep up with the Kardashians.

Particularly when it comes to Rob Kardashian, who the retired basketball player forged a deep friendship with during his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. Even years after finalizing his divorce from Khloe, Lamar still considers Rob to be like his brother.

"I don't have any siblings," Lamar said in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It was cool to me to have somebody come in my life and play that role. I learned from it."

In fact, Los Angeles Lakers alum recently sent some love to Rob—who has largely stayed out of the spotlight since becoming dad to 7-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian—when the former reality star celebrated his 37th birthday.

"Once a family, always a family," Lamar noted, explaining how his grandmother Mildred Mercer raised him with an "old school" mindset. "The past is the past."

While Lamar said he hasn't seen Rob in years, he wishes nothing but the best for him. As the 44-year-old put it, "We're always going to be family."

His well-wishes also extends to Khloe and her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 20 months, who the Good American founder shares with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Through the Years

"I want everybody to be happy," Lamar said, describing Khloe as "strong" and someone who "I've always looked up to."

He added, "She's always looked amazing to me."

imitrios Kambouris/E/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images for E!

And these days, Lamar is also keeping up with Caitlyn Jenner. After all, the two are co-hosting Purple Banter Entertainment Network's Keeping Up With Sports podcast alongside Zach Hirsch.

"We have mutual friends in the entertainment world," the retired NBA star shared of how he and Kris Jenner's ex crossed paths again, "and it just kind of brought us back together."

Calling it a "different type of podcast," Lamar said their show—which will feature boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard in its inaugural episode—is about "our life experiences" as athletes.

"It's kind of uplifting," he continued. "A lot of our segments have been therapeutic for me."

Still can't keep up with the Kardashian family? Keep reading for a love life status check.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner

Why, yes, Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble are still doing amazing, sweetie. In 2014, the music industry insider approached the world's most famous momager at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza and "I just tried saying, 'You're beautiful. I'd love to get to know you,'" he shared on the family's OG series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "and it went from there."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian

With all due respect for all the small things, Kourtney Kardashian's husband has made some pretty grand gestures throughout their yearlong marriage. Take her 44th birthday that saw her and Travis Barker take a trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the occasion by filling their room at the famed Kennedy Cottage with rose petals and gifting her with a $161,819 piece by artist Yoshitomo Nara

The Poosh founder has fully embraced her new life as the girl at the rock show. And in November 2023, she and Travis welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian put it in a trailer of The Kardashians, "Things change really quickly." When season two wrapped, the SKIMS founder was still living it up with then-Saturday Night Live standout Pete Davidson.

She later got fans hoping she was getting back in the dating game with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Alas, the mom to North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with ex-husband Kanye West—wasn't on the hunt for a new teammate. "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News in May 2023. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story."

As for those rumors she's dating Odell Beckham Jr.? Well, as a source told E! in September, "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

In a 2023 episode, Kris shoots her shot while chatting with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson, asking, "How's everything going with Tristan?" Safe to say the Good American founder has the L.A. Lakers power forward benched for now. Though the exes have worked out a game plan for raising daughter True and son Tatum, Khloe shot down the idea that they're back together in May 2023, calling the narrative "tiring."

She's more interested in starting a fresh story. After meeting Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux the following April, Khloe pitched a winning idea to Netflix, writing on Instagram, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Months after Kendall Jenner's split with NBA guard Devin Booker in fall 2022 , the model's love life got an assist from friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The married duo were spotted enjoying a double date with the reality star, 27, and musician Bad Bunny, 29, in February 2023. The following December, it was reported that the two had called it quits.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Kylie Jenner

Seems Kylie Jenner has found herself a new beautiful boy. Last seen publicly with rapper Travis Scott—dad to her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months—at an Art Basel party in December, the beauty mogul, 25, has been linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, since April 2023. Now, rise and shine because you don't want to miss the glimpses they've given us of their romance at New York Fashion Week and the US Open, as well as live on TV, when they showed PDA while seated together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

