Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes Are Raided by Federal Agents

Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes are under inspection.
Authorities conducted a raid of two of the rapper's multi-million dollar mansions on March 25, multiple sources confirmed to NBC News.
During the raid, federal investigators from Homeland Security executed search warrants ordered by the Southern District of New York at Combs' home in Los Angeles, as well as at a Miami property belonging to the music mogul, per the outlet.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," a rep from Homeland Security Investigations said in a March 25 statement to E! News. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."
E! News reached out to Combs' rep for comment but has not heard back.
A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News the inspection of Combs' properties may be connected to a federal investigation related to allegations of sex-trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, after three lawsuits were filed against the 54-year-old back in November. Since the investigation started, three women and a man have been interviewed in Manhattan about the accusations and three more interviews have been scheduled, according to the source.
The musician—who has also gone by the names Love, P. Diddy and Puff Daddy—denied the accusations last year.
"The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him," a spokesperson for Combs told E! News Nov. 23 in response to the wave of lawsuits. "He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs' fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit."
The federal inquiry into Combs' homes also arrives four months after the Bad Boy Records founder—who is father to kids Quincy Taylor Brown, 32, Justin Combs, 29, Christian Combs, 25, Chance Combs, 17, twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs, 16, and Love Sean Combs, 15 months—reached a settlement with his ex-girlfriend Cassie over her lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse.
"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie—full name Cassandra Ventura—said in a Nov. 17 statement to NBC News. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."
Combs—who denied all of the "Me & U" singer's allegations—also released a statement following the settlement, saying the former couple, who split in 2018, had "decided to resolve this matter amicably."
He added, "I wish Cassie and her family the best."
