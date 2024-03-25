Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes Are Raided by Federal Agents

Watch : Sean "Diddy" Combs Slams "Awful" Assault Claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes are under inspection.

Authorities conducted a raid of two of the rapper's multi-million dollar mansions on March 25, multiple sources confirmed to NBC News.

During the raid, federal investigators from Homeland Security executed search warrants ordered by the Southern District of New York at Combs' home in Los Angeles, as well as at a Miami property belonging to the music mogul, per the outlet.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," a rep from Homeland Security Investigations said in a March 25 statement to E! News. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

E! News reached out to Combs' rep for comment but has not heard back.

A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News the inspection of Combs' properties may be connected to a federal investigation related to allegations of sex-trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, after three lawsuits were filed against the 54-year-old back in November. Since the investigation started, three women and a man have been interviewed in Manhattan about the accusations and three more interviews have been scheduled, according to the source.