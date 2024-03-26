These John Tucker Must Die Secrets Are Definitely Your Type

It's been almost 18 years since John Tucker's ego had to die so that the man himself could have a second (or ninth—who's counting?) chance at redemption.
So, the former high school lothario has not only had some time to think about life, he's old enough to be a dad himself!
But we're just spitballing. No details have been released about a possible sequel to the 2006 comedy John Tucker Must Die, but titular cad Jesse Metcalfe and Arielle Kebell, who played his vengeful Type A love interest Carrie, have let us in on a little secret.
A script that "does involve all of the OG cast" exists, Kebell said during a March 24 panel at Epic Cons Chicago. Metcalfe noted that he hadn't read it yet, but "apparently it's amazing" and he'd "definitely love to be a part of it."
Sophia Bush, who portrayed amorous activist Beth, chimed in, "Ready to go."
Though Keball teased that "Jesse may or get a chance to change," she didn't specify if she meant his ways or his underwear.
"Do I get a chance to wear a thong again?" Metcalfe, 45, cracked, referring to one of the movie's most indelible scenes. "I'm here for it. I can't wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen."
But it would be his older and wiser self returning to the character he still gets recognized for the most.
"There's a total recklessness in which he dealt with the hearts of four adolescent, young women whom he both manipulated and used," the actor reflected to Glamour in 2019. But, so the story dictated, and "if I changed John Tucker and corrected the character, there wouldn't have been a movie."
But will there really be another movie? While his costars plot how to get him into a thong one more time, these 15 secrets about John Tucker Must Die will give you just enough swing: