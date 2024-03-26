These John Tucker Must Die Secrets Are Definitely Your Type

Watch : Sophia Bush Addresses 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Rumors!

It's been almost 18 years since John Tucker's ego had to die so that the man himself could have a second (or ninth—who's counting?) chance at redemption.

So, the former high school lothario has not only had some time to think about life, he's old enough to be a dad himself!

But we're just spitballing. No details have been released about a possible sequel to the 2006 comedy John Tucker Must Die, but titular cad Jesse Metcalfe and Arielle Kebell, who played his vengeful Type A love interest Carrie, have let us in on a little secret.

A script that "does involve all of the OG cast" exists, Kebell said during a March 24 panel at Epic Cons Chicago. Metcalfe noted that he hadn't read it yet, but "apparently it's amazing" and he'd "definitely love to be a part of it."

Sophia Bush, who portrayed amorous activist Beth, chimed in, "Ready to go."

Though Keball teased that "Jesse may or get a chance to change," she didn't specify if she meant his ways or his underwear.