How Jesse McCartney Managed to Avoid the Stereotypical Child Star Downfall

Watch : Jesse McCartney Talks New Music, Going on Tour and Plans to Have Kids!

Of course Jesse McCartney knew posting a photo of himself with his head resting against a pregnant woman's belly would get people talking.

"We were playing into that quite a bit," the singer exclusively told E! News about getting fans hyped for "Make a Baby," the second single off of his upcoming EP All's Well, featuring Yung Gravy. "We knew it would elicit the reaction that it did, cause some commotion on the internet."

The pair really leaned into the daddy imagery to promote the labor-of-love track, cradling dolls and toasting with baby bottles for the 'gram. Which begged the question: Does McCartney, who's been married to Katie Peterson since October 2021, have a case of baby fever?

"That's the path we're traveling down at this moment," the 36-year-old acknowledged. "To be clear, we're not pregnant. But it's something we've discussed."

Yet while parenthood is part of their "broad plan," he admittedly has the most understandable of fears about becoming a father.