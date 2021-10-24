Jesse McCartney Marries Actress Katie Peterson in California Wedding

Jesse McCartney is a married man!
The 34-year-old former '00s teen pop idol and actor tied the knot with actress Katie Peterson, also 34, on Saturday, Oct. 23, in front of family and friends in a romantic, rustic-chic ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif., People reported. The bride wore a white, off-the-shoulder Galia Lahav couture dress with floral appliques. The groom sported a black Brioni tux, the outlet said.
The "Beautiful Soul" singer's uncle performed the ceremony and the couple exchanged vows they wrote themselves. McCartney's brother served as his best man, while the couple's dog, a terrier named Bailey, was the flower girl, according to the report.
At the reception, the bride and the groom danced their first dance to Taylor Swift's "Lover," as seen in an Instagram video shared by one of the attendees.
People said guests included country singer Hunter Hayes, whom McCartney befriended while competing on The Masked Singer in 2020, as well as his Young and Hungry co-star Jonathan Sadowski, and his Greek co-stars Paul James and Jacob Zachar.
McCartney and Peterson, who has appeared in Step Up Revolution and the Nickelodeon show Victorious, got engaged in September 2019 after seven years of dating.
In July, McCartney told E! News that he and Peterson planned to marry in Carmel in October. He added, "I haven't seen her dress. The first time I'm going to see it is when she walks down the aisle. We're not doing any photos before...I'm just excited to try the cake. I get to be in charge of that and the music, of course."
At the reception, the singer, backed by a band, performed his song "Party of Two," a track he wrote for his proposal to Peterson.
"Jesse first played me #PartyForTwo on the night he proposed, 9.13.19," the actress wrote on Instagram in September. "It will forever be the most special song to me. I hope it gives you all the feels it gave me. I love you, J. Sidenote – How am I suppose to write vows when my fiancé can do this?!?"
Peterson bride has long inspired McCartney's music. "I feel like life sort of needs to happen between each record to be able to write something special and new. And I think for me in this case, obviously, a lot of it was my relationship with Katie," McCartney told E! News, "and how that growth has affected me and affected my writing."
"When you're younger, you write what you know," he continued, "and I just feel like I'm getting better because I know more things now than, let's say, when I was 16. I have been in more relationships. I've seen how the world works for a little longer than I did back then."