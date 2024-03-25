Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan Movie Transformation Will Have You Tangled Up in Blue

Watch : Did Timothée Chalamet Influence Kylie Jenner’s Style? She Says…

Don't think twice about Timothée Chalamet's transformation into Bob Dylan.

The Dune star was practically a dead ringer for the folk music legend while filming A Complete Unknown in New York City on March 24.

With his brown hair styled in long curls, Chalamet donned a brown suede jackets, olive-colored pants and Dylan's signature Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses as he shot a nighttime scene in downtown Manhattan.

And the times were certainly a-changin' for the 28-year-old. After all, Chalamet was seen earlier that day at a local park shooting another scene for the movie, which centers around the early days of Dylan's career after his move from Minnesota to New York.

Directed by James Mangold, the film also stars Elle Fanning as Dylan's muse Sylvie Russo, Edward Norton as Peter Seeger, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, according to Rolling Stone.