Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan Movie Transformation Will Have You Tangled Up in Blue

Timothée Chalamet stepped into Bob Dylan's shoes—and donned his signature sunglasses—on the set of A Complete Uknown, a biopic about the music legend.

Don't think twice about Timothée Chalamet's transformation into Bob Dylan.

The Dune star was practically a dead ringer for the folk music legend while filming A Complete Unknown in New York City on March 24.

With his brown hair styled in long curls, Chalamet donned a brown suede jackets, olive-colored pants and Dylan's signature Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses as he shot a nighttime scene in downtown Manhattan. 

And the times were certainly a-changin' for the 28-year-old. After all, Chalamet was seen earlier that day at a local park shooting another scene for the movie, which centers around the early days of Dylan's career after his move from Minnesota to New York.

Directed by James Mangold, the film also stars Elle Fanning as Dylan's muse Sylvie Russo, Edward Norton as Peter SeegerNick Offerman as Alan Lomax, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, according to Rolling Stone.  

"The best true-life movies are never cradle to grave but they're about a very specific moment," Mangold said of the project during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year. "It's a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early '60s in New York, and this 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pockets hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie who is in the hospital and is dying of a nerve disease."

The Logan director continued, "He sings Woody a song that he wrote for him and befriends Pete Seeger, who is like a son to Woody, and Pete sets him up with gigs at local clubs and there you meet Joan Baez and all these other people who are part of this world."

And if you're wondering what Dylan thinks of the project about this life? Well, it's already gotten his seal of approval.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Blank Archives/Getty Images

In fact, the the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer even gave notes on the script, Mangold said, sharing that Dylan "loves movies."

"I've spent several, wonderfully charming, days in his company," the filmmaker added, "just one-on-one, talking to him."

As for Chalamet? The Wonka actor will be doing some singing again, according to his vocal coach.

"It's kind of astonishing because going from the Wonka character to Bob Dylan, it's a completely different character, completely different voice, everything—and he does it," Eric Vetro told People in October. "He could turn on a dime. He's so talented that he is able to just switch into one role or the other really quickly."

To see more of Chalamet's transformation into the Tambourine Man himself, keep reading.

