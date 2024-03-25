Jennifer Lopez Showcases Her Body-Sculpting Fitness Routine

Watch : Jennifer Lopez’s Best Bridal Looks On-Screen & IRL!

Jennifer Lopez's workout will leave your jaw on the floor.

The Hustlers actress recently shared a video of her outdoor fitness routine, which included everything from weight-training to yoga to core-sculpting. And in true J.Lo fashion, her sweat session wasn't complete without a stylish bright pink athleisure set from Aim'n and custom dumbbells that featured her name engraved.

In the beginning of her March 24 Instagram, she warmed up her body with lunge stretches and then kicked her movements into high gear, using her dumbbells to do shoulder raises, squats, bicep curls, tricep kickbacks and more.

Afterward, she laid on her mat and started working out her core, implementing reverse crunches and roll overs.

"Daily dose of wellness," the 54-year-old captioned the post. "Happy Sunday everyone."

It's no secret the JLO Beauty founder's dedication to fitness is unmatched. In fact, her long-time trainer Tracy Anderson previously just how in tune the superstar is with her figure.

"If somebody could graduate summa cum laude of physical literacy, it's her," Tracy told E! News last May. "She knows her body so well and she knows what she needs for the many, many projects she does."