Must-Have Items from Amazon's Big Sale That Will Make It Look like a Professional Organized Your Closet

If your closet is anything like mine, it's a mix of random hangers, shoes and bags on the floor, and the vibe is chaotic. My inspo may be Cher Horowitz and Carrie Bradshaw, but my reality is Oscar the Grouch. But, it doesn't have to be that way! In fact, there are certain hangers, hooks, baskets, and more, that can make it look like you hired a professional organizer. Whether you have a walk-in closet, or something a lot smaller, there are upgrades for everyone. And, best of all, everything is discounted on Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
That's why I've put together a list of affordable, space-saving finds that can make it easier to organize, store, and maintain your clothes and other closet items. From shelf dividers to clear bins for your shoes, these products don't require tools, a ton of money, or a consultation fee. You might just call them gamechangers.
So keep on scrolling for the genius, and simple, finds that will instantly elevate any closet space. But don't wait, Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends today and these prices won't last. Oh, and professionals need not apply.
SEE SPRING Shoe Storage Box, 12-Pack
Store and protect your shoes in style with these clear plastic containers. They're foldable, stackable, have ventilation holes to prevent odors, and since they're transparent, you know exactly what's inside.
BALEINE Fabric Storage Bins, 3-Pack
Add a chic touch to your closet with these linen baskets. They measure 11 x 15 inches and one user raved, "They are perfect! They fit all of my sweaters, long-sleeves, sweatpants and sweatshirts." You can easily fold them when they're not in use and they come with built-in handles for carrying them around.
Aolloa Shelf Dividers, 6 Pieces
Easily divide your sweaters from your pants and shirts, and more, with these clear dividers. They easily slip onto shelves and have a sturdy design that stays in place. And since the set comes with six, you'll have plenty on hand.
ZOBER Velvet Hangers, 50-Pack
This 50-pack of velvet hangers has 75,000+ 5-star reviews for good reason. They're nonslip, feature a 360-degree swivel, and one fan raved, "Their sleek design has saved a ton of space in my closet, and I don't have to worry about my clothes slipping and sliding off of hangers."
Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack
Fit your pillows, quilts, comforters, bulky sweaters, and more in these large storage bags that measure 23 x 16 inches. They're durable, include handles, plus an easy view window so you know what's in each.
ABO Gear Clothes Storage Containers, 3-Pack
If you're looking to store smaller items, like clothes, towels, and more, then these 19 x 14-inch storage containers are for you. They also feature handles and an easy to view clear window so you know what's inside, plus, the set is just $15.
Kalimdor Pants Hangers, 2-Pack
Maximize your closet space by using these space saving pants hangers. Just slip your jeans or slacks over the durable stainless steel rods and then fold. You can fit up to 10 pairs of pants with the 2 packs and make room for so much more stuff.
ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer
Get your purses off the floor and protect them in this handy organizer. It has eight clear pockets and a 360-degree swivel that can hang on any closet rod. You can even use it to store linens and towels.
Whitmor Fabric Shelving with Built-In Rod
Multiply your wardrobe space with this organizer. It easily hangs from any closet rod and includes four large cubbies for sweaters and clothes, plus a metal rod for more hanging area. One reviewer reported, "As for the sturdiness, I am able to stack a lot of pants/jeans/bottoms (some of my heaviest clothing) in one of the little boxes - a few months later it's still holding well."
Lynk Over Door Hooks Rack
Utilize the space behind your closet door with these hooks. It fits over any standard interior door and features soft foam padding to protect the door and frame. Hang belts, ties, jackets, hats, and more on the nine sturdy hooks.
BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer
If you don't have a space for your jewelry, this organizer is a great solution. It has 80 clear vinyl pockets that are ideal for storing earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more, and it easily hangs in your closet. Plus, it has 25,000+ 5-star reviews from enthusiastic shoppers.
ZEDODIER Tank Top Hanger, 2-Pack
Fit up to 8 tank tops, bras, or camisoles on this hanger and save so much space in your closet (and drawers). The hanger swivels 360 degrees so everything is easily accessible, and reviewers love the design. You'll love the $11 price tag.
YOUDENOVA Hanging Closet Organizer and Storage, 6-Shelf
Gain extra shelving in your closet with this handy hanging organizer. It features 6 shelves, plus two side areas for smaller items, and reviewers report that the whole piece is sturdy and well sized.
—Originally published November 12, 2022, 3:00 a.m. PT