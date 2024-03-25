This Character Is Leaving And Just Like That Ahead of Season 3

Watch : See Kim Cattrall's Cameo in And Just Like That Finale

Miranda Hobbes may need to find a new place to stay.

After all, with Karen Pittman exiting And Just Like That, the attorney (played by Cynthia Nixon) will be losing a close friend and roommate.

Karen, who has played Professor Nya Wallace in the Sex and the City sequel series since 2021 will not return for the show's upcoming third season due to commitments to two other series.

"It has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible," a Max spokesperson told Variety. "Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That."

Nya was introduced in the series as Miranda's law professor at Columbia University, and the pair form a strong friendship as they continue to lean on each other.

In addition to And Just Like That, Karen is a series regular on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and earlier this month, the 37-year-old was tapped to lead Netflix's upcoming series Forever, a reimagining of Judy Blume's novel of the same name.