Karen Pittman Teases What to Expect From The Morning Show Season 3

Wake up, it's almost time for a new season of The Morning Show.
The highly-anticipated third season of AppleTV+'s The Morning Show has started production, and while details remain scarce about what's in store—Karen Pittman, who plays Mia on the series, recently gave us a little taste of what to expect.
"Well, we start after the pandemic," Pittman exclusively told E! News at the HCA TV Awards Aug. 14. "I think I can safely tease that."
Hey, we'll take what we can get!
Viewers can also look forward to some exciting additions to the star-studded cast, including Mad Men alum Jon Hamm, whose character Paul Marks is described by the streamer as "a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit."
"He is extraordinary actor," Pittman said about her new co-star. "I'm interested in what he's going to be bringing to the story. I don't yet know what they have in store for Jon. I loved him in Mad Men. I loved him in all of the work he has ever done. Very exciting to have some new characters and there's going to be a lot of a lot more in store. A lot more interesting people are going to be coming on."
As far as what other new tea she could spill, Pittman remained tight lipped.
"I don't want to spoil it for anybody," she said. "I want everyone to be super excited and get on the twists and turns."
We'll find out more when The Morning Show returns for season three in 2023.