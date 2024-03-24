This $11 Eyeshadow Stick is So Good, Shoppers Say They're Throwing Out All Their Other Eyeshadows

"Holy grail of eyeshadow. I cannot tell you (no, I really can't) how many shadow pallettes, sticks, liquids I have bought in my life. Had I only known! These are perfect. Per, fect. Go on smooth and creamy, easy to manipulate....and then they stick. Just stick. I have oily skin and eyeshadow tends to slide off by the end of the day. Not this. I look as good at 7 pm as I did at 6:15 this morning. Ordering every color now."

"I love how evenly and smoothly this goes on my eyelids. What's even better than that, is that a blending brush/sponge is on the other end of the eyeshadow stick! It's so handy because you don't have to use your fingertips to blend the eyeshadow. I wear this every day to the gym. I sweat a ton and this eyeshadow stays on. It's a great product and I think it's priced fairly."

"I'm terrible at applying make up but these make it so easy. And they last all day and night…. you'll need cold cream and make up remover pads to take it off. I washed my hair after application and even w water in my face it was still there! I have sensitive eyes and skin and there was no reaction. You can apply these as heavy or sheer. I'm throwing out all my other eye shadows!"

"This is the best and easiest eye shadow to use. I hate powder eye shadows that go everywhere, but this product is amazing and takes like two seconds to put on. The product goes where you want it to, and it has the best shimmer that lasts for hours. I've even slept in this before and it's still there in the morning, but it is also easy to wash off. It also comes with a sponge end so you can blend. Overall a great product, I don't use any other eye shadow."

"This is the very best matte shadow stick I have found! Tried a BUNCH for my wedding… this was the best. Creamy, non drying, beautiful colors that stayed on for the whole day! Love the blending end and how the shadow doesn't dry stiff, cakey or settle into fine lines. Highly recommend! Used desert matte for highlighting, putty matte and clay for the natural lid. Different brand for contour."

"I rarely use pressed powder eyeshadow anymore. The sticks glide on so easily and you can change it up with the smudger. I've tried different brands and julep has a product that stays on during the work day and a nice color selection. This is my second in smoky amethyst shimmer. I have dark brown eyes and it became one of my go-to colors."