This $11 Eyeshadow Stick is So Good, Shoppers Say They're Throwing Out All Their Other Eyeshadows

It's the penultimate day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and it feels like we've only reached the tip of the savings iceberg. From tech to fashion to home decor, the sea of wave-making deals is so vast that we no longer get surprised when we come across most markdowns on the site. Every now and then, though, we find a hidden gem discount that almost seems too good to be true and makes us sprint as fast as we can to our shopping carts.
Of course, when such a phenomenon happens, the last thing we want to do is gatekeep. That brings us to our little soapbox today, because we just came across a beauty find that you're not going to want to miss out on. This Julep eyeshadow stick with tens of thousands of five-star reviews is the ultimate makeup hack for beauty aficionados and novices alike, and it's only $11 right now. It comes in 53 colors & finishes — whether you're a matte girly who wants to experiment with shimmer & metallic, or you're looking to stock up on beauty essentials as we head into spring, you're in the right place at the right time.
Learn more about why this eyeshadow stick totally deserves its "holy grail" status, and shop more beauty bestsellers from Amazon at unbeatable prices.
Julep 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Highly pigmented in 53(!) different colors & finishes, this eyeshadow stick is one that deserves all the hype and more. It's made with a 100% waterproof formula enriched with vitamins C & E, and it includes a built-in smudger on the other end of the stick for effortless blending (no extra tools or brushes required). It has over 28,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers raving about everything from the color, texture & quality to the ease of use, durability & overall value.
If you want to learn more about how well the Julep eyeshadow stick performs in action, check out some of the stellar reviews that happy Amazon shoppers have left.
"Holy grail of eyeshadow. I cannot tell you (no, I really can't) how many shadow pallettes, sticks, liquids I have bought in my life. Had I only known! These are perfect. Per, fect. Go on smooth and creamy, easy to manipulate....and then they stick. Just stick. I have oily skin and eyeshadow tends to slide off by the end of the day. Not this. I look as good at 7 pm as I did at 6:15 this morning. Ordering every color now."
"I love how evenly and smoothly this goes on my eyelids. What's even better than that, is that a blending brush/sponge is on the other end of the eyeshadow stick! It's so handy because you don't have to use your fingertips to blend the eyeshadow. I wear this every day to the gym. I sweat a ton and this eyeshadow stays on. It's a great product and I think it's priced fairly."
"I'm terrible at applying make up but these make it so easy. And they last all day and night…. you'll need cold cream and make up remover pads to take it off. I washed my hair after application and even w water in my face it was still there! I have sensitive eyes and skin and there was no reaction. You can apply these as heavy or sheer. I'm throwing out all my other eye shadows!"
"This is the best and easiest eye shadow to use. I hate powder eye shadows that go everywhere, but this product is amazing and takes like two seconds to put on. The product goes where you want it to, and it has the best shimmer that lasts for hours. I've even slept in this before and it's still there in the morning, but it is also easy to wash off. It also comes with a sponge end so you can blend. Overall a great product, I don't use any other eye shadow."
"This is the very best matte shadow stick I have found! Tried a BUNCH for my wedding… this was the best. Creamy, non drying, beautiful colors that stayed on for the whole day! Love the blending end and how the shadow doesn't dry stiff, cakey or settle into fine lines. Highly recommend! Used desert matte for highlighting, putty matte and clay for the natural lid. Different brand for contour."
"I rarely use pressed powder eyeshadow anymore. The sticks glide on so easily and you can change it up with the smudger. I've tried different brands and julep has a product that stays on during the work day and a nice color selection. This is my second in smoky amethyst shimmer. I have dark brown eyes and it became one of my go-to colors."
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer & Hot Air Brush
Achieve a salon-worthy blowout in just minutes with this top-rated Revlon volumizer that has 376,900+ five-star Amazon reviews. It dries and styles your hair with less heat exposure, less frizz, and more shine — in other words, this tool is a total win for your hair (and wallet).
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This COSRX snail mucin essence is the #1 beauty bestseller on Amazon (and the darling of BeautyTok) for a reason. It helps repair and rejuvenate your skin for that glowing "glass skin" look, and it's formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate & other skin-friendly ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Check out our full rundown of what makes this snail mucin so great and why it passes even a dermatologist's vibe check.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
This eyelash serum from Grande Cosmetics has a ton of fans, even among celebs like Lala Kent, Luann de Lesseps, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Arnold, and Heather Rae El Moussa. It's infused with vitamins, peptides & amino acids that help visibly lengthen and thicken your lashes in just six weeks, and it's won awards from Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan.
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
This bestselling hair treatment oil nourishes your strands and scalp to help increase circulation, combat dandruff, and soothe itchy skin. It's crafted with over 30 essential oils and nutrients, including biotin, and it has 58,100+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil
This TikTok-viral Anua cleansing oil was purchased by over 90,000 Amazon shoppers in just the past month alone, and it's a beauty essential that's sure to transform your skincare game. The gentle yet potent formula effectively eliminates makeup residue, tackle blackheads & sebum, and prevent pore congestion.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Another TikTok-favorite, this hair wax stick with 28,000+ five-star Amazon reviews is just the nifty tool you need to achieve the "clean girl" slicked-back bun or easily style your edges. Did we mention that it's also formulated with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, castor seed oil, avocado oil, and beeswax?
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil For Repaired Cuticles
Give your cuticles some extra TLC with this hydrating oil that has over 100,400 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's infused with ingredients like safflower oil, sunflower seed oil, cottonseed oil, and vitamin E that work to nourish, heal, and strengthen your cuticles. And, at less than $9, it's an absolute steal (and the perfect opportunity to stock up).
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Imagine rolling out of bed with your hair 99% done & ready to go — now, make that a reality with this internet-loved heatless curling set, which comes with a curling rod & two sleep scrunchies. Crafted with silky satin fabric, this nifty beauty tool works while you sleep to form heat-free, bouncy curls that look like you just came straight from the salon and not dreamland.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
