Drake Bell Calls Josh Peck His "Brother" as Costar Supports Him Amid Quiet on Set Revelation

Watch : Josh Peck Speaks Out About Drake Bell’s Abuse Allegations

Content warning: this story discusses sexual assault.

Drake & Josh's bond remains strong.

Drake Bell spoke about his relationship with former Nickelodeon costar Josh Peck, who reached out to him after he revealed on the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV that he was sexually abused at age 15 by a dialogue coach.

"We've had our ups and downs, but we're like real brothers. Sometimes you want to hang out with your brother, sometimes you want to knock him in the head," Drake, 37, said on the March 22 episode of the Sarah Fraser Show podcast. "But at the end of the day, I think we do have a really special relationship and I would always be there for him and I know that he would be the same."

Drake, who had feuded with his Drake & Josh stepbrother in 2022, continued, "I know that there's been some catty remarks and things that have been said by him and by me but I don't want the public jumping on him because, in my times of struggle and times of pain, he has been somebody there that's been really important and special throughout my life."